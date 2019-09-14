WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The 2019 edition of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier has already been one for the record books. Joaquin Niemann is looking to add to the historic week when he tees off today with the final round lead.
Since its inception in 2010, no leader, or co-leader of the first three rounds of the tournament, formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic, has gone on to wear the green jacket given to the champion on Sunday.
After firing a second-round 62 (8-under-par) Friday to put himself in a three-way tie for the lead, the native of Santiago, Chile separated himself from the field with a 68 in the third round, albeit just barely.
“Two years ago I was playing this same event as an amateur,” Niemann said. “I never thought I was going to be the tournament leader in two year, so I am really happy with the way I have been playing. It has been great.”
Success is nothing new for Niemann on the Old White TPC.
As an amateur in 2017 he shot the lowest round by an amateur in the tournament’s history with a 64. He also recored the top finish by an amateur that year with a tie for 29th.
Last year a 63-69 start on the par-70 layout had him in contention for the championship before a 72 in round three derailed his chances. Undaunted by his tough round, the youngster came back with a 64 on Sunday, just as he did the year before.
His strong finish last year earned Niemann his PGA Tour card joining Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016) as golfers who were able to completely bypass the Web.com Tour Finals (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and earn PGA Tour cards after starting the season without any status.
Sunday he will start in the last group with a two-shot lead.
“I would like to shoot 6-under (Sunday) too,” Niemann said, smiling. “I just enjoy going out there and playing golf and I will be in the final group, so what is not to enjoy?”
The big movers on Saturday were Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski who both started the day 8-under par for the tournament, five shots out of the lead.
Both players moved to within two shots of Niemann with rounds of 65.
Werenski made four birdies on the front-nine and played the final nine holes at one-under par.
“I have played here the last couple of years and it is the same deal, kind of soft Thursday and Friday, then a little tougher on the weekend,” Werenski said. “They tuck some pins and it is a little firmer. I talked to my caddie about it before the round. I have been putting really well, so lets just not fire it in there too crazy and it worked out.”
Werenski recently regained his PGA Tour card with a strong finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship after failing to make the top 125 in the FedEx Cup series.
Lashley started off red-hot with four birdies in the first five holes. He later electrified the crowd when he holed-out for eagle on No. 17 to move into a tie for the lead, temporarily.
Approaching 18 tee, the round was stopped for a weather delay. After a 50-minute stoppage, Lashley’s tee-shot to the par-3, 18th hole forced a three-putt bogey.
“I am definitely please. You know, shoot five-under on the weekend just about anywhere, that’s a good round,” Lashley said. “I am hitting the ball well and putting well. Take it to tomorrow and see what happens.”
Robby Shelton led after round one and was tied with Niemann and Scottie Scheffler after round two. Shelton played steady and was even-par for Saturday, while Scheffler rode a wild roller-coaster for a 71.
“It was a grind all day,” Shelton said. “The greens were really firm and the pins were tucked on the front of the greens on nearly every hole.”
After a hitting his ball out of bounds on hole six, Scheffler made double-bogey, pushing him three-over par for the day. After a bogey on seven, he salvaged his round with three birdies, including back-to-back birdies on the final two holes.
Twenty-seven players tee off today within five shots of the lead.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com;follow on Twitter@Rusman1981
Saturday
At The Old White TPC
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)
Third Round
Joaquin Niemann 65-62-68—195
Richy Werenski 67-65-65—197
Nate Lashley 68-64-65—197
Robby Shelton 62-65-70—197
Adam Long 66-62-70—198
Scottie Scheffler 65-62-71—198
Joseph Bramlett 67-67-65—199
Harris English 66-65-68—199
Patrick Rodgers 68-66-66—200
Tom Hoge 68-65-67—200
Sungjae Im 66-67-67—200
Sebastián Muñoz 69-66-66—201
Mark Anderson 68-66-67—201
Mark Hubbard 64-70-67—201
Brian Harman 65-66-70—201
Scott Brown 66-70-66—202
Keegan Bradley 67-68-67—202
Matt Jones 68-66-68—202
Austin Cook 66-68-68—202
Kevin Na 64-70-68—202
Scott Harrington 64-69-69—202
Harry Higgs 67-66-69—202
Jason Dufner 67-66-69—202
Bronson Burgoon 65-68-69—202
Grayson Murray 66-67-69—202
Lanto Griffin 64-68-70—202
Morgan Hoffmann 66-65-71—202
Sam Ryder 65-66-71—202
Tyler McCumber 70-66-67—203
Bud Cauley 69-67-67—203
Russell Henley 68-68-67—203
Andrew Novak 66-69-68—203
Scott Piercy 69-65-69—203
Byeong Hun An 67-67-69—203
Zack Sucher 64-69-70—203
Harold Varner III 65-66-72—203
Cameron Smith 67-64-72—203
Kevin Chappell 71-59-73—203
Dominic Bozzelli 67-69-68—204
Viktor Hovland 68-68-68—204
Doug Ghim 65-71-68—204
Doc Redman 69-67-68—204
Vince Covello 67-67-70—204
D.J. Trahan 67-67-70—204
Sung Kang 65-71-69—205
Rhein Gibson 71-65-69—205
J.J. Spaun 66-70-69—205
Bubba Watson 69-67-69—205
Roberto Castro 67-68-70—205
Joel Dahmen 69-65-71—205
Rob Oppenheim 65-68-72—205
David Hearn 67-69-70—206
Sebastian Cappelen 69-67-70—206
Brendan Steele 69-67-70—206
Cameron Tringale 66-69-71—206
Hank Lebioda 67-67-72—206
Martin Laird 66-68-72—206
Denny McCarthy 72-61-73—206
Beau Hossler 69-67-71—207
Johnson Wagner 70-66-71—207
Peter Uihlein 68-68-71—207
Brice Garnett 68-68-71—207
Nick Taylor 70-65-72—207
Cameron Percy 67-67-73—207
Jonathan Byrd 71-65-72—208
Danny Lee 70-66-72—208
Robert Streb 69-65-77—211