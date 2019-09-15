WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — In the final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, history was not on the side of Santiago, Chile, native Joaquin Niemann.
The tournament had been dominated by comeback winners since its inception in 2010. Niemann was tied for the lead after round two and was alone atop the leaderboard after round three on Saturday.
Add in the fact that no player from Chile had ever won on the PGA Tour and the deck appeared stacked against Niemann.
Unfazed by previous history, Niemann blitzed the field Sunday with a final-round 64 (6-under par) to not only to become the first winner from his native country, but it was also his first-ever win on the PGA Tour.
"It has been unbelievable. For my whole country that was watching me, I got some texts from them and I am really happy to get the trophy for my family, my coach and everyone back in Chile. It couldn't get any better," Niemann said.
Niemann's four-day total of 21-under 259 was six better than runner-up Tom Hoge, the largest margin of victory in the tournament's history.
"From the beginning of the week, I played with a lot of confidence after having three weeks off. So I was feeling fresh," Niemann said. "My game was feeling great and I felt like I was going to win this tournament."
Niemann had his chasers Sunday, but he never allowed anyone to take the lead.
Hoge made the biggest run at the eventual champion, twice tying Niemann for the lead before a couple of untimely bogeys dropped him back.
Richy Werenski also made a run at Niemann, but the youngster answered each challenge in kind.
Entering the final round with a two-shot lead, Niemann birdied No. 5 and the tough par-3 8th hole to maintain his advantage over the field on the front nine holes.
On holes nine through 14, Niemann locked up the tournament with some stellar play, even though it looked like the championship might be slipping away.
A bogey at No. 9 was matched by a birdie for Hoge at No. 12, creating a tie at the top at 16-under par. The lead flipped back to two for Niemann when he answered Hoge with a birdie on 10, while Hoge bogeyed No. 13.
"When I made bogey at No. 9, I saw the leaderboard and I was tied with Tom Hoge," Niemann admitted. "I knew I could make a lot of birdies and I just kept focused on that."
Playing alongside Werenski, both players reached the par-5 12th hole in two shots and it looked to be a possible two-shot swing with Niemann outside 10 feet for birdie and Werenski inside five feet for his birdie.
Niemann drained his putt, while Werenski slid his birdie by the hole for a disappointing par. Meanwhile, Hoge was dropping another shot with a bogey on No. 15 to fall four shots back.
The most difficult hole on the back nine was up next for Niemann, the par-4 13th with trouble on both sides of the fairway. Niemann applied the dagger to the field when he curled in a 13-foot putt to go 19-under par, four shots clear of Werenski and five of Hoge.
Niemann had times where the round could have slipped away. However, par saves on No. 6 and No. 11 kept the momentum going. The two bogeys he made on the day were backed up with birdies on the next hole.
"I just didn't hit my driver very good there. I didn't carry (the bunker) and got a really bad lie," Niemann explained. "If I went for the green, the ball could have gone anywhere, so I just laid up there.I hit a good shot and made (par)."
Niemann capped the historic day in style with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 to shoot 64 on the tournament's final day for the third straight year.
A bogey on 18 dropped Werenski to third place, with Hoge finishing second.
"I hit a lot of shots close right off the start and had some good momentum going," Hoge said. "Just a couple of bad shots I would like to have back, but it was a good week."
After finishing top 30 as an amateur and top five last year, it seemed fitting that Niemann would win his first event at The Greenbrier."
"The Greenbrier has been awesome for me," Niemann said. "It was the first tournament I played on the PGA Tour as an amateur. I love this place and I have played some really good golf here."
