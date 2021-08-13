Nickell is ready to run

CHARMCO – Every year you hear it. A skill position player wants to show his coach how much he wants to be a team player, so he says it: “I’d even play on the line if coach wanted me to.”
Greenbrier West’s Ty Nickell didn’t just say it. He did it.
Blessed with a talented backfield led by record-setting Noah Brown, Nickell faced a season of sitting and waiting for his turn. At season’s end, 17 different players logged carries for Greenbrier West. Ty Nickell was not one of those players.
Instead, he was paving the way for those players as a member of the Cavaliers offensive line.
“It was a thing where nobody wanted to do it, so I just stepped up,” Nickell said. “I just had to do what I had to do to help the team win.”
With more than enough runners, Nickell went to coach Toby Harris and volunteered his services.
“He wasn’t going to be happy just sitting behind Noah and our other backs, he wanted to play,” Harris said. “It really says a lot about Ty. He probably could have been a starting running back on eight of the 10 teams we played last year.”
Instead, he was a member of an offensive line that piled up 313.5 yards per game rushing, and seven times topped 300 yards rushing in a game.
He quickly learned the ins and outs of offensive line play from first-team guys like all-stater Cole McClung, who, incidentally, doubled as a running back last fall, rushing for 499 yards and 10 touchdowns, with two games of over 100 yards.
“They kind of took me under their wing and showed me (the ropes) every practice and showed me on film what to do,” Nickell said.
The Xs and Os were not a problem for Nickell. Neither was the physicality of the position an obstacle. Mealtime, however, provided a predicament.
“The process of putting on the weight to go up there was tough, but other than that, it was fun playing there,” Nickell said. “I just had to do what to do what I had to do to help the team win.”
Win the Cavaliers did, going 9-0, the only loss a 38-29 setback to Ritchie County in the Class A quarterfinals.
Now, back at 210 pounds, Nickell returns to a position he knows.
“I feel like I know more of the game back there,” he said. “I know what to do back there and I’m just more comfortable back there.”
Nickell said his time on the line will also help in his move to the backfield.
“The first practice I noticed it,” Nickell said. “I could see the line’s feet moving and I was like, ‘I know that.’ I knew which way to go.”
Like his indoctrination on the offensive line, serving as an understudy to a veteran running back like Brown paid dividends.
“He taught me a lot my freshman year, just kind of told the ways of what to do and how to do it,” Nickell said. “He told me you have to be physical, and you have to run hard, and I kept that.”
In fact, Nickell, at 6-foot, 210 pounds, is a lot like Brown, who was listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds on last season’s roster.
“Same type of running style,” Harris said. “He’s a physical runner. You only get a guy like Noah Brown maybe every 10 years if you’re lucky, but Ty Nickell is similar. He likes contact (he was second on the team in tackles on one of Class A’s top defenses last fall) but he also has pretty good speed.”
After going through two preseason camps with all those graduated seniors, familiar names to those in Class A football circles, Nickell said it’s different now. But the expectations remain.
“It’s a little weird not seeing all those big guys there,” Nickell said. “But we’ve got a lot of kids that are going to step up and take their roles and we will be fine.”
Greenbrier West players like Nickell, a junior, now face the unfamiliar position of being an underdog.
“A lot of people are doubting us right now,” he said. “We’re just our thing and we’re going to go out there and prove them wrong.”
Harris, for one, believes Nickell will excel at his role. And if need be, he could always move around. The precedent has been set.
“He wants to hit people, he likes the game, he’ll play wherever he is needed,” Harris said. “We might do (with) him like we did with Cole McClung last year. Cole was our best blocker. When the season started, we had Cole at guard, blocking. But as the season went on, he became a better runner, a real force in the backfield (he had 353 yards, four touchdowns in the final three games). Ty Isn’t quite that big but he has the same mentality as Cole. Cole McClung liked to hit people, like to run people over. That’s the mentality of Ty Nickell.”
Greenbrier West opens the season Aug. 27 at Buffalo. The Cavaliers will scrimmage Westside Saturday at 10 a.m.