Nicholas shines in Summersville win

Rylee Nicholas’ start on the mound was nearly perfect for two innings before things got away from him in the third.
He made up for it in the bottom half.
Nicholas hit a go-ahead two-run double and drove in another run an inning later as Summersville defeated Greenbrier East 6-3 Wednesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The game was called in the top of the fifth because of lightning.
Nicholas’ shot to the warning track in right field gave Summersville a 2-1 lead. It was part of a five-run third, and all five runs were unearned.
“I just had to stay focused,” said Nicholas, who will be a senior at Nicholas County this fall. “I knew I had to help my team out, where it was a close game. We all weren’t hitting too great, but it helped us moving the runners over. We were getting momentum back.”
Greenbrier East had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning after Nicholas began battling his control. He struck out three batters and walked one in a pair of hitless innings to start before his third-inning struggles.
Nicholas walked Caleb Thomas and Jordan Mize back-to-back with one out but was able to pick off Thomas for the second. He then surrendered his first hit to David Hofmann, and a throwing error on the play allowed Mize to score.
“I guess my arm just went down a little bit, and then I just had to work back,” Nicholas said. “I was getting a little frustrated and that was probably the cause of it. I just had to get back focused and find my rhythm, find my zone and get back into it.”
Summersville responded in its half, scoring five runs with two out.
Hofmann, the starter for East, struck out the first two batters, but Garrett Kesterson and Bryce McClung reached on consecutive errors. Nicholas then jumped on an 0-2 pitch to drive in both runners.
Nicholas scored when Andrew Hughes reached on the third error of the inning to make it 3-1. Austin Brown walked and Derek Mullins hit an infield single before a single to right by Kendall Giles drove in Hughes and Brown to make it 5-1.
Greenbrier East took advantage of Summersville’s defensive lapse in the fourth when Zac Trump and Daniel Wygal scored on consecutive two-out errors.
Summersville got one of those runs back when Nicholas doubled to the wall in left to drive in McClung.
Brown replaced Nicholas with two out in the third and got the win. He gave up three hits and was charged with two unearned runs in two innings of work.
Greenbrier East had runners on second and third and Noah Hanna was up with a full count before lightning forced the game to be delayed in the top of the fifth.
Summersville improved to 5-1 with the win.
“The Covid got us out of it (in the spring) and we’re all excited to be back,” Nicholas said. “We’re all enjoying the game. We’re all bonding good as a team. We’re working together, getting together and practicing as much as we can. It’s going really good.”
Any 2020 senior baseball player who wants to play in the all-star game at Epling Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, or anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the game should call the West Virginia Miners office at 304-252-7233 to register.
