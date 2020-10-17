Nicholas County 34, Westside 26, OT
SUMMERSVILLE — Westside forced overtime with one second on the clock, but Jacob Williams scored on a 4-yard run in Nicholas County's 34-26 victory Friday night.
The Renegades tie the game when Spencer Kenney took a pass from Jaxon Cogar and then lateraled to Daniel Reed, who carried the ball the final 16 yards for the touchdown.
Williams then scored in overtime and Kaleb Clark ran in the two-point conversion. Westside was unable to score on its possession and the Grizzlies (2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Jordan McKinney was 7-of-10 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to Garrett Kesterson.
Blake Goode ran 24 times for 109 yards and two TDs for Westside (2-2). Cogar completed 10 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Nicholas is scheduled to visit Independence next Friday, Oct. 23. Westside will go to River View.
W: 6 0 0 20 0 — 26
NC: 0 14 0 12 8 — 34
First quarter
W: Jaxon Cogar 4 run (pass failed), 9:32.
Second quarter
NC: Garrett Kesterson 35 pass from Jordan McKinney (kick failed), 9:59.
Second quarter
NC: Kesterson 10 pass from McKinney (Jeffrey Girod pass from McKinney), :51.
Fourth quarter
W: Blake Goode 2 run (pass failed), 10:39.
NC: McKinney 1 run (kick failed), 5:59.
W: Goode 1 run (Cogar run), 2:30.
NC: Kaleb Clark 5 run (pass failed), :25.
W: Daniel Reed 16 run (run failed), :01.
Overtime
NC: Jacob Williams 4 run (Clark run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — W: Goode 24-109, Cogar 18-49, Reed 4-8, Kenney 1-2; NC: Williams 16-77, Clark 11-53, McKinney 14-41, Kesterson 1-59.
Passing — W: Cogar 10-18-1-125, Goode 1-1-0-31; NC: McKinney 7-10-1-84.
Receiving — W: Kenney 4-41, Reed 3-70, Ethan Blackburn 3-41, Goode 1-4; NC: Kesterson 4-61, Girod 1-14, Brycen Morrison 1-7, McKinney 1-2.