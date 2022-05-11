Nicholas County's Truman ties school record

Nicholas County High freshman Adrienne Truman tied a school record in the girls high jump to get the Class AA Region 3 Track and Field Championships at Woodrow Wilson High started off in solid fashion Wednesday.
Truman cleared a personal-best 5 feet, 4 inches to win during the first session of field events in the Region 3 meet. Her previous best was 5-2.
The winning jump felt good, she said. After clearing her first try at 5-4, Truman was unsuccessful in three attempts at a school record of 5-6. Of those three tries, she said the logic was pretty simple, "I'm already here, so I guess I'll try. The first two I felt a little bit, like, stiff. It didn't really feel good. The last one felt good ..."
Looking ahead to next week's state meet, she says, "I'm kind of nervous but I feel like I shouldn't be." Her goal in the high jump next week is a 5-6 clearance, and she has her sights set on competing for a potential state championship.
Complete results were unavailable at press time. Qualifiers from four statewide Class AA regions on Wednesday will advance to their state championship meet on May 18-19 in Charleston.
Class AAA teams qualify on Thursday, including Region 3 teams at Charleston, and the scene shifts back to Beckley Friday for the Class A Region 3 meet.