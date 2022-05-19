CHARLESTON — It was a one-shot deal to bring home the gold.
And Natalie Barr fully embraced the mission.
Running her only race of the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA Track and Field Championships at the University of Charleston Stadium Thursday, Nicholas County's Barr repeated her 2021 win in the 800-meter run with a front-running clocking of 2 minutes, 22.37 seconds.
She pulled away from runner-up Destiny Berryman, of Liberty (H), over the final 200 meters, Barr said. Berryman was timed in 2:24.51, Barr's state winning time a year ago.
"I followed behind for 1 1/2 laps," Barr explained later in the evening Thursday. "Then I reached the last 200 and pulled away.
"I'm so excited, so thankful."
She said her 2021 win was probably harder "because I really had to dig."
Barr, a junior, qualified last week in the 400, but didn't run the one-lapper at Laidley Field this week. She said she's been struggling with some minor back issues and the decision was to focus on one race. "It was a smart decision," she said.
Going in, the thinking was that she had to "run two laps best as I can."
At the finish, she said, "I was thanking God, because I can't do it without Him. He was my strength today."
"She's a great young lady," said Nicholas County head coach Chris Winebrenner. "She works hard year-round.
"I'm blessed to coach her."
Barr's Nicholas County teammate, Adrienne Truman, finished in a three-way tie for second in the high jump on Wednesday with an effort of 4 feet, 10 inches, and she was sixth in the long jump (15-9 1/2) Thursday for a point, giving the Grizzlies 17 for the event.
Notes:
• In the Class AAA team races on the opening night of their competition Thursday, the University boys led with 40 points. Greenbrier East had four points via Zach Patton's fourth-place showing in the long jump (21-1).
Morgantown led the girls team race with 20 points. Woodrow Wilson started strong with 16 points and stood in third.
The Flying Eagles got third-place finishes from Bella Staples in the shot put (34-1 1/2)) and Mya Wooton in the 400 (58.96 in her first time dipping below the 60-second barrier) and a fourth-place effort from Somalia Nelson (5-0) in the high jump.
"It felt pretty good," Nelson said of her best jump. "I was pretty happy, excited."
Of her misses at 5-2, she said, "I thought I could clear it, but I'm definitely working on it and I'll definitely get it next year."
A sophomore, Nelson is in her first year in the high jump.
"I'm excited about the kids," said Beckley head coach George Barbera.
• In the Class AA team championship race, the Winfield girls rolled to the win with 145 points. Nicholas County scored 17, Independence 12, Bluefield nine and Shady Spring three.
Winfield also won the boys title, although in much closer fashion, scoring 117 points to 111 for runner-up Point Pleasant. Sprint-heavy Bluefield was third with 60. Also scoring locally were Nicholas County (8), PikeView (2) and Shady Spring (1).
• Among the Class AA highlights, Independence senior Oliviah Green was strong in third with a school-record heave of 107-10 in the discus, bettering the old mark of 104-11.
• Shady Spring's Lilian Hatfield got the day started for local Region 3 double-A athletes Thursday with a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 51.3 seconds. The winner was Winfield's Nikki Walker in 49.38.
• The Bluefield boys captured the 4x200 relay in a bang-bang finish over Point Pleasant. The Beavers quartet of Carter King, Amir Hairston, Gaige Sisk and Jacorian Green registered a winning time of 1:30.47, compared to Point Pleasant's 1:30.79 effort.
In the girls 4x200, Bluefield (1:56.14) placed sixth.
The BHS boys later came back and crossed first in the 4x100 (43.98). Quartet members were Sisk, Hairston, Green and Sencere Fields.
Green (22.49) and Hairston (23.22) went 1-3 in the open 200. Green defended his 2021 title. In the 100, Green (11.54) and Hairston (11.57) were 2-3, trailing Point Pleasant's Preston Taylor (11.29).
• In the Class AA boys high jump, Isaiah Miner scored eight points for Nicholas County with a runner-up clearance of 6-0. North Marion's Triston Glasscock won at 6-2.
• Action continues today with the conclusion of the Class AAA meet beginning in the morning and the start of the Class A meet in the evening.