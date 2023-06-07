Every offensive lineman’s dream is to score a touchdown and Nicholas County’s Austin Altizer was just living the dream when he recovered a fumble against Westside in a game in October.
His sidekick on the Grizzlies’ offensive line, Roman Milam, has since jokingly asked for at least an assist on the play, since he was the one who blocked the Renegades’ punt.
Mainstays on the Nicholas County line, the duo is wrapping up its high school careers as teammates on the South Cardinals for the annual North-South Football Classic at Black Eagles Stadium in South Charleston. The game is Saturday at noon.
The two enjoyed talking about their tandem touchdown and did so again Tuesday during North-South Media Day at Sullivan Hall on the campus of West Virginia State University, where the teams are practicing this week.
“The first punt they had in the game we knew we were close, so I told them, ‘Let’s go get it this time,’” Milam said. “That second punt I broke through that line, got my hand up there and (which point he clapped his hands together for effect) tipped it in the end zone and he recovered it.”
Altizer couldn’t believe it, saying it was almost like a dream.
“You look up and you don’t even realize it. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just got a touchdown,’” Altizer said. “(Milam) blocked it. And he told me, ‘I’m about to get this, go for it.’ He didn’t even go for it, he knew I was there. I jumped on it, and it was unreal. I knew I was in the end zone, but I didn’t know if it stood, I didn’t know what had happened.”
“You don’t realize until you’re up, whistles are blowing, and everybody is around you.”
Milam was told he should get at least three points for the block.
“That’s what I was thinking,” Milam said.
His buddy did not object.
“He did make it happen,” Altizer said.
The duo was much more adept at making holes for runners to get into the end zone, most notably all-stater Kaleb Clark. They helped Clark get over 1,000 yards rushing in the last two seasons and nearly 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns total.
All told, Nicholas County rushed for 5,347 yards and 76 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
The Nicholas County line was the reason why and both senior members of the South Cardinals were aptly rewarded after the season. Milam, at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, was a first-team all-stater this past season and Altizer, 6-4, 260 pounds, was honorable mention.
Losing to Frankfort 14-0 in the playoffs left a sour test for the seniors.
“I definitely thought we would make it past the first round, but a couple of mistakes killed us,” Milam said.
“A couple of missed opportunities,” Altizer said. “(Frankfort) had a goal-line stand there at the end, we had a missnap and a fumble. But it was a good season. It was fun.”
It will be the final game for the two Grizzlies, who are both heading to Morgantown as students at WVU.
“Just making friends. They are like brothers to me now,” Milam said of the North-South experience, which saw the players bowling Tuesday night and attending a Charleston Dirty Birds baseball game Wednesday evening. “And I really want to win on Saturday.”
“Yeah, win on Saturday and memories that will last a lifetime, that’s what we keep hearing,” Altizer said. “That’s what we are really here for.”
Both enjoyed getting to know some former opponents on a personal level.
“I thought it was cool with Jerimiah Jackson and Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill,” Milam said. “They beat us in the regular season (Vargo-Thomas had a school-record 42-yard field goal in a 17-7 Oak Hill victory) and it left a sour taste in my mouth, but they’re great guys. Grant Cochran (Princeton quarterback), me and him hit it off and we been hanging out recently.”
Milam said a touchdown was one thing that eluded him during his career.
“(Never scored one) in high school,” Milam said. “Flag football I think I was a running back. But that’s about it. Played a little fullback in fourth grade.”
A total of 15 area players are on the South roster, including six pairs of teammates. Also, Summers County coach Josh Evans is on the coaching staff for the South and Greenbrier East coach Ray Lee and assistant Aaron Baker are part of the North-South administrative staff headed up by game director Bob Mullett.
