The 2018 volleyball season was a time that will never be forgotten in Summersville.
Guided by the power-hitting of first-team all-stater Anna Hamilton, Nicholas County advanced heartbreakingly close to the state championship match. Battling back from an early deficit, the Lady Grizzlies pushed then-three-time defending state champion Philip Barbour to the limit before falling in a five-set semifinal thriller.
Although the final outcome was tough, it in no way tarnished the historic season for Nicholas County, which made the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
Entering the 2019 campaign, Nicholas County started under the radar, thanks in large part to the graduation of a senior-laden team.
Along with Hamilton, the losses included four-year starter Olivia Stear, who was one of the state's best players at the setter position. Stear earned second-team all-state honors for a season in which she averaged nearly 10 assists per set.
Mixing in some solid returning veterans and a talented group of youngsters, head coach Marie Shaffer has her girls back in the thick of the state tournament conversation.
"We have played better than we thought we would so far this year," Shaffer admitted. "We have a lot of young players that don't have much varsity experience. However, we do have some returning varsity players, which gives a nice mix this year. They seem to be meshing pretty good."
It did not take long for the Lady Grizzlies (26-11-3) to show how good they could be this season.
Guided by the power hitting from the dynamic duo of Rachel LeRose and Maggie Gadomski, the Lady Grizzlies hit the ground running, winning 13 of their first 16 matches.
"Rachel has been a varsity starter all four years and Maggie has played all four years," Shaffer said. "They played outside last year with Anna and had a big impact on that team."
The senior combo has combined to average roughly seven kills per set, but unlike most big hitters, this duo can play both front and back row, and play it well.
Stepping into Hamilton's big shoes in the middle have been junior Olivia Jeckering and sophomore Kalysta Keaton.
"Jeckering got some varsity experience last year," Shaffer said. "She stepped in when Kate Belmont got hurt. She has really improved and is doing a great job blocking and her hitting is getting better. She really helps us out blocking."
Standing 5-foot-10, Keaton is an imposing force at the net, and has combined with Jeckerling for just under 300 blocks.
The setter position has been a family affair at Nicholas County. Stear was the fourth sister to play for Shaffer and now it's Gabriel Smith's turn to carry on the family tradition. Smith is averaging eight assists per set.
"She has really good hands," Shaffer said. "Her sister set for us a few years ago."
Rosebud Thomas moves into the libero position after accumulating back row experience last year. She is flanked by senior defensive specialist Katie Giles.
"We are working hard, but we are young in spots," Shaffer said. "You just have to throw them out there and see how they take it. You only get better by playing."
After the quick start, the schedule amped up with some tough Class AAA teams and three matches with Class AA powerhouse Shady Spring. That was done with a higher goal in mind.
"That is why we go to Greenbrier East (tournament). We play them, Woodrow Wilson, Cabell Midland and some of the other AAA teams," Shaffer explained. "You have to play good, fast teams like that to get ready for sectionals."
Nicholas County has its eyes set on another run to the state tournament in Charleston, but Shaffer knows it will not be an easy ride.
"That is what the girls are talking about. We want to go back to states," Shaffer said. "They know what it takes and they are working to get the young ones on board. (Herbert) Hoover and Clay (County) always get better come sectional time. If we don't play our game, they can beat us. They both have good hitters."
Should the Lady Grizzlies make their way out of sectional play, they will likely have to beat either Robert. C. Byrd or defending Class AA state champion Bridgeport in the regional.
