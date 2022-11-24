Well, folks, wrestling practice officially began on Nov. 14 for West Virginia high schools. The number of athletes on our local teams seems to be sufficient with a few football players still battling on the gridiron.
Two big changes in the grappling world have taken place since last season. First, the boys weight classes have been altered. The first six weights are the same as last year (106, 113, 120, 126, 132 and 138), along with the 285-pound class. The new classes are 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190 and 215. These weight classes were adopted from the Ohio association. Many of our West Virginia border schools wrestle in Ohio so adjusting the weight classes cuts down on the confusion.
I am sure it will be less confusing for the coaches and tournament directors but most fans have a tough time keeping up with these changes. I've been around wrestling in numerous roles for almost 60 years, seen the weights change multiple times and I also have a hard time keeping up.
Certainly, kids are changing in their anatomy and we want to keep wrestling as fair as possible. It's comparable to the sport of basketball when they added the three-point shot. The smaller guy can still contribute on an equitable level without having to take down the middle with seven-footers trying to block your shot. I just think the weights should be easier to understand.
Former Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk and I made a suggestion to the state rules committee to start the high school weight classes at 105 pounds and go up 10 pounds for each weight class until you get to 195. Hence, 105, 115, 125, 135, 145, 155, 165, 175, 185, 195, 220, 285). This would eliminate two weight classes, cut back on dreaded forfeits and be much easier for the average fan to follow. Alas, the suggestion was rejected. I surmise they thought Brian and I were being too "old school." Just because the "flying mare" was Brian's favorite move and I specialized in the "catch as catch can" technique doesn't mean we're too old. Come on!
Of course, I am just teasing. All the guys on the rules committee are good fellows and are trying to do what's best for our wrestlers.
An informal change from last season is the increase in girls-only wrestling competitions in West Virginia. Shady Spring, Liberty and Musselman high schools, along with Glenville State University are just a few of the venues offering tournaments this season. The tournaments are sanctioned by the WVSSAC and the girls can enter as individuals on a team.
Wrestling arenas are no longer just "Where the Boys ARE" (Connie Francis, 1961). The number of girls participating is increasing at a significant rate. Shady Spring coach Anthony Shrewsbury shared an email from Track Wrestling stating the number of girls wrestling in West Virginia has doubled since last year. Over 120 colleges and universities offer women's wrestling, along with bundles of scholarships. Kudos to the coaches and directors for helping get things started.
l l l
Well, it's time to take the old water bottle off the shelf, wipe it down and fill it up for another wrestling season. This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Larry Derringer, head wrestling coach at Shady Spring Middle School and a great role model for the youngsters.
