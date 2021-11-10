New swimmer Maynard signs to play softball at Penn State

Photo courtesy Karen Akers PhotographyShady Spring pitcher Paige Maynard, seated third from left, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play softball at Penn State. Seated with her are, from left, sister Maddy Maynard, dad Wallace Maynard and mom Alyssa Maynard. Standing are, from left, Shady Spring athletic director and head softball coach Donald Barnett, high school coach Kenya Smith and pitching coach Jerry Johnson.