Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd did a little bit of everything Thursday at the New River CTC Invitational, including cleaning up some blood dripping on the floor early in his squad’s game with PikeView.
He was as hospitable as he could be, but the scoreboard told the tale at the end of the night as Woodrow was too much for the Class AAA Panthers, 66-26.
The Flying Eagles even started a little different lineup for the first time this season as Kellen Heffernan got the nod.
“We had some guys who were kind of injured two days before this game, so we just decided to start him,” Kidd said. “He can shoot the basketball and what I like about him is he runs the floor. He can get some layups for us, too.”
Heffernan got the first points of the game with a 3 and finished the night with a career-high of eight points.
Woodrow ran out to a 27-7 lead after one and by the time it was done everybody on the Woodrow bench except one player scored.
Elijah Redfern led the way for Woodrow. He was the only player in double figures with 17, had six rebounds, six assists and three steals in less than 20 minutes of action. To its credit, PikeView never quit and enjoyed a 12-8 advantage in the third quarter.
“This is the type of game to see what everybody can do. I’m just glad we got to do that tonight,” Kidd said. “With our schedule you don’t always get to do that. I think PikeView is going to be good. They are big, they’ve got size and they are aggressive. It was just our night.”
Kidd is scheduled to undergo surgery on his Achilles on his left foot but vowed to be ready for Saturday’s game with Huntington.
“You think about it now, you know it’s there,” Kidd said of his mindset going into the surgery. “But I’ll be here on Saturday.”
The Flying Eagles, level at 3-3, play Huntington in the New River CTC’s final game at 8:30 p.m. PikeView is now 3-6 and the Panthers are at Summers County on Tuesday.
PikeView
Peyton Greer 1-5 0-0 2, Drew Damewood 0-5 0-0 0, Nate Riffe 5-14 0-0 13, Zayden Neely 2-6 2-2 6, Kaylum Kiser 0-1 0-0 0, Chad King 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Nathan Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Brett Samosky 0-5 0-0 0, David Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Matt Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Rose 1-3 1-1 3, Enoch Gronderman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-46 3-5 26.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 3-8 0-0 9, Elijah Redfern 8-11 1-1 17, Braydon Hawthorne 1-2 0-0 2, Kellen Heffernan 3-8 0-0 8, Jaylon Walton 3-7 3-4 9, Zyon Hawthorne 3-7 0-0 7, Andre Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Preston Clary 1-1 0-0 2, MJ Staples 1-1 0-0 3, Drew Fitzwater 3-4 1-2 7, Ziyon Cousins 0-3 2-3 2. Totals: 26-54 7-10 66.
PV 7 4 3 12 26
WW 27 9 8 22 — 66
Three-point field goals — PV: (Riffe 3). WW: 7 (Dillon 3, Heffernan 2, Z. Hawthorne 1, Staples 1), Rebounds – PV: 27 (Neely 6), WW: 40 (B. Hawthorne 8), Assists – PV: 8 (Greer 2, King 2), WW: 15 (Redfern 6). Steals – PV: 6 (Greer 2, Samosky 2), WW: 14 (Redfern 3). Fouled out – None.
Girls
Huntington 52,
Woodrow Wilson 48
Woodrow Wilson came close but faded with turnovers down the stretch in a near upset as Huntington escaped the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center 52-48.
The Flying Eagles led 46-39 with 3:04 left and 47-43 with 1:52 left but Huntington outscored Woodrow 9-1 the rest of the way.
Huntington had beaten Woodrow 64-44 the week before Christmas.
This time Woodrow stayed with the Highlanders (6-2) and despite falling behind 26-13 midway through the second quarter fought to get back in it with 7-0 run baskets by Abby Dillon and Taylor Gunter around a 3 by Lataja Creasey to make it 26-20.
Huntington had a nice run to make it 32-20 in the third, but the Flying Eagles ended the quarter with a 14-0 run, including eight straight by Josie Cross to take a 34-32 led after three.
In the fourth Woodrow led 43-36 after shots by Dillon, Cross and Creasey.
But turnovers down the stretch allowed Huntington to come back.
“We just got tight down the stretch,” coach Brian Nabors said. “We stopped doing what we did to get back in the game and to take the lead. We stopped attacking and got passive, started looking instead of hitting the gaps, kicking and staying in attack mode and Huntington took full advantage of that.”
Dillon had 16 points and five assists and Cross had 15 and nine rebounds for the Flying Eagles.
Ella Giles had 16 for Huntington.
The plan down the stretch was to get the ball to primary ball handlers Creasey and Dillon but the Highlanders did a god job of not letting that happen.
“I’m sure we will be in a situation like this again and hopefully we can learn from it and finish the next opportunity we have,” Nabors said.
Woodrow will take on Class AAAA No. 1 Wheeling Park on the final day of the New River CTC Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Huntington
Amara Jackson 4-10 3-3 14, Jada Turner 0-3 0-0 0, Bentleigh Christus 0-3 3-4 3, Ella Giles 3-4 0-0 8, Amaya Smith Delaney Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Lala Sloan 0-1 0-0 0, Precious De La Rosa 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-47 11-17 52
Woodrow Wilson
Lataja Creaey 2-7 0-0 6, Mya Wooton 2-5 0-0 4, Josie Cross 6-9 3-5 15, Abby Dillon 6-18 2-2 16, Donya Burton 0-2 2-4 2, Madison Belcher 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Gunter 1-1 0-0 3, Leiloni Manns 0-0 3-4 3. Totals: 12-42 10-15 48
H 19 9 4 20 — 52
WW 11 9 14 14 — 48
Three-point goals – H: 3-12 (Turner 0-6, Giles 3-6). WW: 4-14 (Creasey 2-6, Cross 0-1, Dillon 2-7). Rebounds – H: 25 (Jackson 6), WW: 35 (Cross 9), Assists – H: 14 (Giles 6), WW: 13 (Dillon 5), Steals: 13 (Giles 4), WW: 5 (Burton 2). Fouled out – None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.