It could have been a blowout.
Greenbrier East was having none of that.
The Class AAAA No. 6 Spartans fought back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit to No. 4 Huntington to make it a game in the third, then won it in the fourth with clutch shooting for a 74-70 victory Friday at the New River CTC Invitational.
Down 63-62, the Spartans turned to their shooters, as Goose Gabbert scored, followed by a long-range corner 3 from Jude Libby that put the Spartans up by four.
Huntington had a chance to tie it but made just one of two free throws to make the score 67-66.
The Spartans, however, got several key stops and Kaiden Huffman and Gabbert went 7 of 8 at the line in the final 1:41 to close it out.
“I don’t know why the guys like to go down in the first quarter,” coach Jared Patton said. “We need to learn how to start the first quarter a little better. We just kept talking about, ‘We have to keep battling, keep battling, win the quarter.’ We lost the first quarter, we won the second quarter, we won the third quarter, and we won the fourth quarter. That’s all you can do when you are down 18 to a good team.”
“At the half we just said that was probably the best they could play and it was probably the worst we can play,” said Adam Seams. “We knew we had to chip away and start making some shots.”
Gabbert and Seams, who had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, are the focal points but the Spartans got a total team effort in the comeback.
Through the third Chris Sinclair had big shot after big shot and his basket with 6:35 remaining gave the Spartans their first lead at 55-54.
“He’s our leading rebounder and when he hits that little mid-range shot, he does really good for us,” Patton said.
Then Libby, who had nine points, had the two big 3s.
“Jude may be the best shooter we have in the gym,” Patton said. “That guy in practice, he doesn’t miss. We want different things out of him but when he is open he’s got the green light to pull it. We know when it left his hand it was good, he’s a pure shooter.”
Huffman hit big free throws and had 10 points. Bryson Brammer had nine points.
But the two men in the middle of the action were Gabbert and Seams.
Gabbert had 23 points, including 9 of 11 at the free throw line and Seams had the triple-double.
Huntington, which entered the game 6-0, sprinted out to a commanding first quarter lead at 26-11 and built that to 31-13 with 3:11 left in the second quarter.
The Spartans started their comeback there, with an 8-0 run, fueled on the back-end.
Greenbrier East got the score to within three late in the third and had two opportunities to get closer but came away with empty possessions.
Huntington’s Gavin Lochow, better known for his football exploits, had five points on a three-point play and a putback of an offensive rebound made it 52-46 before a nice Seams to Gabbert hookup made it a four-point game.
Seams made it 51-50 to start the fourth and the game was on.
Huntington
Duane Harris 5 5-7 16, Mikey Johnson 9 5-6 23, Jaylen Motley 3 4-4 11, Gavin Lochow 5 2-3 14, Jamari Tubbs 1 3-4 6, Avonte Crawford 0 0-0 0, Malik McNeely 0 0-0 0, Taviun Chandler 0 0-0 0, Montez Tubbs 0 0-0 0, Jace Coats 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 19-24 70.
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 5-14 1-1 13, Goose Gabbert 7-15 9-11 23, Chris Sinclair 5-7 0-0 10, Kaiden Huffman 2-5 6-8 10, Bryson Brammer 3-9 1-3 9, Donavin Penn 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton DeHaven 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Humphreys 0-0 0-0 0, Jude Libby 3-6 1-1 9. Totals: 25-57 18-24 74
H 26 7 19 18 - 70
GE 11 12 25 26 - 74
Three-point field goals – H: 5-18 (Harris 1-5, Motley 1-6, Lochow 2-3, Tubbs 1-2, Crawford 0-1, McNeely 0-1). GE: 6-15 (Seams 2-2, Gabbert 0-3, Brammer 2-7, Libby 2-3). Rebounds – H: 37 (Johnson 10). GE: 31 (Seams 11), Assists – H: 11 (Harris 4), GE: 18 (Seams 11), Steals – H: 7 (Motley 3), GE: 7 (Huffman 3). Fouled out – None.
Girls
University 62, PikeView 36
Class AAAA No. 6 University raced out to a 41-17 halftime lead and cruised to a 62-37 victory.
The Hawks were led by Hannah Stemple’s 15 points and Ella Simpson added 14.
Class AAA No. 10 PikeView, 4-4, was led by a game-high 18 points from Riley Meadows.
University, coming off its second loss of the season to Parkersburg on Tuesday, faces Spring Valley in the CTC Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
PikeView takes on East Fairmont at the Wildcat Premier Hoops Showcase in Logan at 4 p.m.
University
Ash Weaver 1 0-0 2, Julia Maisel 1 2-2 5, Emily Sharkey 4 1-2 9, Eden Gibson 2 1-2 6, Lyla Byers 2 0-2 5, Lexi Simpson 0 0-0 0, Aza Boateng 2 0-2 4, Ella Simpson 5 3-4 14, Hannah Stemple 7 1-2 15, Addison Kitzmiller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 8-16 62
PikeView
Hannah Harden 2 0-0 4, Brooke 1 0-0 2, Cat Farmer 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 1 0-0 2, Haley Justice 1 0-0 2, Jocelyn Hall 2 4-6 8, Riley Meadows 4 9-12 18. Totals: 11 13-18 36
U 20 21 9 12 - 62
PV 9 8 9 11 - 36
Three-point field goals – U: 4 (Maisel 1, Gibson 1, Byers 1, Simpson 1), P: 1 (Meadows). Fouled out – P: Craft.
Wheeling Park 66, Huntington 50
Class AAAA No. 1 Wheeling Park went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter and went on to knock off No. 4 Huntington 66-50.
Alexis Bordas had a 3-pointer and a nice spin move driving to the basket to fuel the run. The sophomore finished with a game-high 27 points.
Huntington went on a third-quarter run to close a 32-25 halftime deficit to 42-41, but Park went on an 11-2 run to push the lead back to double figures. A two and a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer by Jada Turner cut the lead back to seven.
Turner had 19 to lead Huntington, followed by Bentleigh Christus with 13 and Amara Jackson 11.
Wheeling Park (8-1) takes on Woodrow Wilson Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the CTC. Huntington (5-3) finished the CTC 1-1 and hosts Parkersburg Monday.
Huntington
Amara Jackson 5 1-6 11, Jada Turner 6 4-4 19, Bentleigh Christus 6 1-1 13, Ella Giles 2 0-0 5, Precious De La Rose 0 0-0 0, Amaya Smith 1 0-0 2, L. Sloan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-11 50.
Wheeling Park
Semeca Heller 3 2-6 8, Sophie Abraham 2 0-0 5, Merritt Delk 1 2-2 4, Lala Woods 4 0-0 9, Jillian Huffman 1 0-0 2, Natalie Daugherty 4 0-0 11, Alexis Bordas 8 5-6 27.
H 10 15 21 4 - 50
WP 19 13 19 15 - 66
Three-point goals – H: 3 (Turner 3). WP: 11 (Bordas 6, Daugherty 3, Abraham 1, Woods 1). Fouled out – None.
