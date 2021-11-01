New River Community and Technical College has finalized the schedule for the 2022 New River CTC Invitational (NRI) presented by New, Taylor and Associates. In its fourth year, the NRI will bring 25 area high school basketball teams to Beckley for the event running Jan. 3-8.
“With the upcoming New River CTC Invitational, we’re welcoming more teams, expanding to six days, and pairing up longtime foes to rekindle a rivalry at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.
The event kicks off on Monday, Jan. 3, with the Independence Patriots taking on the Richwood Lumberjacks. The Patriots will return an expansive group led by seniors Michael McKinney, Carter Adkins, Logan Phalin and Cyrus Goodson. The Princeton Tigers will go up against the Mount View Golden Knights followed by the Westside Renegades taking on the Webster County Highlanders.
Tuesday brings two new teams to the NRI. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans make their debut appearance at the NRI playing against the PikeView Lady Panthers. Defending state champion Huntington Lady Highlanders will take on the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles. Tuesday’s games will conclude with a boys matchup of the Huntington Highlanders making their first appearance at the NRI playing the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.
The defending Class A state champion Man Hillbillies return to the NRI paired against the Richwood Lumberjacks on Wednesday. Additional matchups for Wednesday include the PikeView Lady Panthers versus the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves, the Wyoming East Warriors will take on the James Monroe Mavericks and Mount View versus the Liberty Raiders.
The talented A.J. Williams will lead Liberty against PikeView on Thursday, followed by the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves taking on Greenbrier East and the Princeton Tigers battling the Huntington Highlanders. Westside versus the Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders will conclude Thursday’s action.
Friday night, the defending Class AAA state champion Shady Spring Tigers return to the NRI, taking on sectional foe the Independence Patriots. The Cabell Midland Knights will go up against four-time NRI veteran Greenbrier East in one of the premier weekend matchups. There will also be a matchup of top-ranked girls teams as the defending state champion Huntington Lady Highlanders will take on the Cabell Midland Lady Knights.
Championship Saturday will feature six exciting matchups highlighted by the Battle of Greenbrier County as Greenbrier East takes on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers. The nightcap will pit longtime foes and rekindle the rivalry between the Logan Wildcats and Woodrow Wilson. Additional games on Saturday include Webster County versus James Monroe, Wyoming East facing Greater Beckley Christian, Cabell Midland Lady Knights battling the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles and the Cabell Midland Knights taking on the Shady Spring Tigers.
For the complete NRI schedule, visit https://sxa56.app.goo.gl/cbBsRqX3XSfgm3Zp9.
For more information about the New River CTC Invitational and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nrctcf.org, call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).