New River Community and Technical College teamed up with Friday Night Medical Time Out to promote safety for high school athletes Monday at Shady Spring High School.
The class was taught by New River Community and Technical Center EMT students and was for coaches, trainers, referees and other emergency personnel.
The Medical Time Out program was developed nearly 10 years ago by Barbara E. Kyle, president of The Kyle Group, and her husband Dr. James M. Kyle. Renewed importance of the program came about after last season’s incident in which Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after delivering a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Medical Time Out program is designed to prepare the necessary people for such an incident. EMS, coaches, trainers and even physicians meet 30 minutes prior to kickoff to go through the Medical Time Out checklist to determine everyone’s responsibilites in the event of a critical injury.
For more information on the program, visit www.kylegroup.com.
