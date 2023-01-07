Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.