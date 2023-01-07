Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd was a man of his word, overcoming a surgery on an Achilles injury just over 24 hours earlier to coach his team in Saturday night’s 2023 New River CTC Invitational final game against Class AAAA No. 4 Huntington.
And his team rode that passion for 31 minutes of action.
But a pair of costly turnovers by Woodrow Wilson and an alert play by Mikey Johnson, backed by the 33-point effort from Duane Harris II and 12 made 3s as a team helped the Highlanders (7-1) hold off the Flying Eagles 68-65.
The dizzying shooting frenzy by Huntington was led by Harris, who was 5 of 7 from 3-point range on the night.
“It was good coming our hot,” Johnson said. “Yesterday it was hard to see the ball go through the hoop. It was good seeing it going through today.”
Woodrow had battled back from a 64-56 deficit with just over two minutes left when Coby Dillon hit a 3, Zyon Hawthorne a two and Jaylon Walton a two after Elijah Redfern drew the defense to the left of the foul line and fired a pinpoint precision pass to a cutting Walton for the basket. The 7-0 run cut it to 64-63.
After a turnover Huntington got the ball.
Harris, who had been on fire all night for Huntington, drove to the basket but Braydon Hawthorne, averaging four blocks a game, got a huge one right to his teammate Walton. Before Walton could corral it entirely, Johnson grabbed it and put it in, an alert play and a big one.
“They have some good athletes and some good talent, and they are going to be a good team,” Harris said. “It was a great play by (Hawthorne). I didn’t think he was going to get it, but he did. But Mikey was there to clean it up and got the ball.”
Elijah Redfern got the Flying Eagles to within a point again with a driving layup with 13 seconds left.
Harrs was fouled and made both his free throws to make it 68-65.
With 9.8 seconds left Woodrow had a chance, working it around to Redfern who uncorked aa 3 from the left that skimmed off the front of the rim just missing the mark and Huntington held on for the win.
“You almost have to say the ball didn’t bounce our way those two times, it bounced their way,” Kidd said of a late turnover and the blocked shot play by Johnson.
And then there was the shooting of the Highlanders, who were 12 of 29 from 3. Over half of the Highlanders 57 shots were from 3 and 12 of their 25 made field goals were 3s.
“They didn’t shoot that good against Greenbrier East, at least not in the second half,” Kidd said. “No. 3 (Jaylen Motley) got hot, and Wayne (Johnson) got hot, we know Wayne can shoot. He got hot against us.”
Johnson was 11 of 17 shooting from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. In the second half he started to attack the basket.
“We were making it hard on ourselves,” Kidd said. “You stay between you man and the basket is what I think you have to do. We had the size. Now if he broke us down our big guys inside should have done more than they did, I thought.”
Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Huntington and Motlery finished with 16, going 4 of 11 from 3.
The Flying Eagles had balanced scoring with four players in double figures led by Redfern’s 17 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Brayden Hawthorne had 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks, Jaylon Walton had 12 points and six rebounds and Coby Dillon had 12 points.
Six players went the distance for Woodrow, and seven played for Huntington.
Woodrow (3-4) will be back in action playing its first road game Tuesday at Captial.
Huntington
Duane Harris II 11-17 6-7 33, Mikey Johnson 6-14 0-0 13, Jaylen Motley 6-15 0-0 16. Gavin Lochow 0-3 0-2 0, Amari Tubbs 1-3 0-0 3, Avonte Crawford 1-3 0-0 3, Montez Tubbs 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 25-57 6-9 68.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 5-11 0-0 12, Elijah Redfern 7-12 2-2 17, Braydon Hawthorne 6-11 0-0 12, Kellen Heffernan 1-1 0-0 3, Jaylon Walton 6-10 01 12, Zyon Hawthorne 4-5 1-2 9, Totals: 29-50 3-5 65.
H 17 22 12 17 - 68
WW 11 18 12 24 - 65
Three-point field goals – H: 12-29 (Harris 5-7, Johnson 1-3, Motley 4-11, Lochow 0-2, J. Tubbs 1-2, Crawford 1-3, M. Tubbs 0-1). WW: 4-15 (Dillon 2-8, Redfern 1-3, B. Hawthorne 0-3, Heffernan 1-1). Rebounds: H: 27 (Johnson 11). WW: 39 (B. Hawthorne 8), Assists – H: 13 (Harris 6), WW: 13 (Redfern 9), Steals – H: 6 J. Tubbs 3), WW: 3 (Redfern 3). Fouled out – None.
James Monroe 71, Webster County 59
James Monroe got back to its winning ways with a 71-59 regional win against Class A No. 3 Webster County.
Class A No. 1 James Monroe had lost back-to-back games to Class AAAA Woodrow Wilson (52-50) and Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring (55-52).
Eli Allen made it look easy at times, scoring 25 points with five rebounds and four assists, but he said that was a bit of a mirage.
“We were dead, we had five guys last night to almost play 32 minutes, and to exert that amount of energy from last night and coming in to play today tough and we started a little slow,” Allen said. “And Webster is a good team and so we came out here and took care of business.”
“Our guys told me they were good and about three or four minutes into the game the feet didn’t look what they said,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “But they battled through, and it was a good game.”
Allen hit 10 of 17 shots and finished with 50 points in two CTC games.
“Sometimes I take it for granted, what he’s doing out there,” Sauvage said. “He does some things people can’t do and he makes it look like it’s an every day move. He had a good game.”
Juan Hopkins, who had not played organized basketball before this season, had his first career double figure game with 12 on 6 of 6 shooting.
He is one of the players who may have benefitted in the preseason from the fact that several of the James Monroe key pieces were in the middle of a run to the Class A state football championship game.
He has stared all 10 of the Mavericks 10 games.
Cooper Ridgeway, Layton Dowdy at Owen Jackson, as well as Allen, were starters on that football team.
It was 10-8 James Monroe early when a quick 9-0 run opened up a double figure lead. Collin Fox, who had 18 points, started it with a 3 and a 2.
Up seven early in the second quarter Allen kept the Highlanders at a double figure deficit with a couple of 3 and up 31-24, an 8-0 run over the final 3:15 made it a 39-24 game at the half.
Webster County only got within single digits one time the rest of the way, at 49-40 with just over two minutes left in the third.
“Last night we had a very hard-fought game to one of the best teams in the state (Shady Spring) and we stuck with them real well, but I wish we could have come out on the winning side of it,” Allen said. “Woodrow and Shady, that all part of preparing us for the state championship (run). Yeah, we lost some but that’s part of the game. I think we are going to come out on the better end of it.”
“Very good to get back on the winning track,” Sauvage said. “We were looking forward to that more than anything. I give credit to Webster County. I was wondering how they’d do without Rye (Gadd, a first-team all-stater) and they can play.”
Rayden Triplett had 21 points for Webster and Riley Clevenger added 18.
James Monroe’s Josh Burks had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 3-7 3-8 9, Cooper Ridgeway 1-2 0-2 2, Eli Allen 10-17 3-4 25, Collin Fox 7-17 2-2 18, Juan Hopkins 6-6 0-0 12, Layton Dowdy 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Braxton Charlton 0-1 0-0 0, Evan Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Chaz Boggs 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Ganoe 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Brady Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-54 8-16 71.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 8-13 1-1 21, Logan Leichliter 2-11 0-0 5, Riley Clevenger 6-12 4-6 18, Dakota Blankenship 1-6 0-1 2, Kyle McMillion 1-3 0-1 2, Noah Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Peyton Amos 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Moll 1-1 0-0 3, Zach McCourt 0-0 2-2 2, Kaleb Amos 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas Cochran 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Hardway 1-1 1-1 3. Totals: 21-50 8-12 59.
JM 21 18 12 20 - 71
WC 11 13 16 19 - 59
Three-point field goals – JM: 5-12 (Burks 0-2, Allen 2-4, Fox 2-5, Jackson 1-1). WC: 9-23 (Triplett 4-7, Leichliter 1-8, Clevenger 2-5, Miller 1-1, K. Amos 0-1). Rebounds – JM: 36 (Ridgeway 6). WC: 22 (Triplett 5, Clevenger 5). Assists – JM: 14 (Burks 4, Allen 4, Fox 4). WC: 7 Triplett 2, Leichliter 2). Steals – JM: 15 (Burks 4). WC: 9 (Clevenger 3) Fouled out – JM: Allen
Oak Hill 42, Wyoming East 36
Oak Hill held Wyoming East to two points in the third quarter and 10-point lead and held off Wyoming East 42-36.
Trevor Kelly had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots in a battle of former Class AA Region 3 rivals. The two teams played for the Class AA title in 2010, the first of two consecutive state titles and just a couple years after Wyoming East went back-to-back.
“it’s good to play those guys,” Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson said. “We told our guys yesterday in practice that they were going to come out and play hard. They are physical, and a little but bigger than we are without Ethan (Vargo-Thomas, who missed the game). We knew it was going to be a dog fight. I thought our guys stepped up and met the challenge in the second half.
The defense kept leading scorer Garrett Mitchell and Lambert in check. They were a combined 5 of 24 in the game.
“We’re getting better but I thought today was kind of a setback,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “I thought we could compete and win this game. I thought we did a lot better last night (in a win at Mingo Central) than tonight. We just have to have the same team on the court night in, night out. We moved the ball around last night, we hit some shots, but we got to the bucket and didn’t settle. I felt tonight we settled for too many outside shots.”
The Warriors were 5 of 19 from 3-point range.
“We haven’t shot the 3 well all year so I don’t know why we are continuing to take that amount of 3s when they’re not going in,” Brooks said.
And then again Kelly had three blocked shots in the backcourt in the second half when Wyoming East was limited to just two points.
“He does a good job of that,” Jackson said. “He has good anticipation; he definitely is good on the weak side helping and he is long and athletic. He does a god job blocking shots.
“I thought overall we did a good defensively. I thought Jerimiah had two big turnovers. I thought those turnovers were big and kept people out of the lane. Cole Nelson and Omar Lewis did a good job on (Wyoming East point guard Col) Lambert in the second half. We did a good job with that. Overall we did a good job in the second half for sure.”
Kelly said the blocks are just part of his game.
“I don’t know, it just comes to me as I go,” Kelly said. “I see a shot and I go block it.”
In addition to Kelly’s big game Maliki Lewis, who has matered the lost are of the mid-range jumper, had 15 and seven rebounds.
Mitchell led the Warriors with nine points.
In an interesting stat, the teams combined for just five points off the bench, all by Wyoming East’s Zach Hunt.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Malaki Lewis 5-13 5-7 15, Cole Legg 0-3 2-2 2, Jerimiah Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Trevor Kelly 6-15 3-4 16, Armoni Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Chance Minor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-38 10-13 42.
Wyoming East
Cole Lambert 3-9 0-0 7, Jacob Howard 3-4 0-0 7, Bryson Huff 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson Danielson 3-6 2-2 8, Garrett Mitchell 2-15 3-6 9, Dacota Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Hunt 2-3 0-0 5. Totals: 13-41 5-8 36.
OH 12 9 11 10 - 42
WE 9 11 2 14 - 36
Three-point goals – OH: 2-12 (O. Lewis 1-2, M. Lewis 0-3, Legg 0-1, Kelly 1-5, Nelson 0-1). WE: 5-19 (Lambert 1-4, Howard 1-1, Huff 0-2, Mitchel 2-10, Hunt 1-2). Rebounds – OH: 27 (Kelly 11), WE: 26 (Danielson 8), Assists – OH: 5 (O. Lewis 2, M. Lewis 2), WE: 11 (Lambert 6). Steals: 2 (M. Lewis 1, Kelly 1). WE: 5 (Mitchell 2). Fouled out – None.
Princeton 93, Capital 45
Princeton coach Robb Williams said there are tiers to the hierarchy of high school basketball.
If Saturday’s game against Capital is any indication, Princeton is approaching the top.
Princeton (9-2) ran and kept running in a 93-45 victory over the Cougars.
“There are elite teams, there are very good teas, there are good and then there are over teams,” Williams said. “I’m trying to decide and figure out if we are in the good, the very good or the elite. Some games we’ve looked very good. The teams we’ve lost to have been studs (Shady Spring and Greenbrier East). We’ll see. We have a tough game coming up with the Beavers of Bluefield, then we’ve got Woodrow, South Charleston, it doesn’t get any easier for us. This game is just a start for us.”
It was Williams’ first-ever win against the Cougars.
The Tigers had on their shooting shorts tonight, even if the uniforms were eschewed at ht start when both teams showed up with whites. Princeton restored order by retrieving dark jerseys. The game itself was never close.
Princeton finished with 24 steals, six by Hancock and five by Joyce. Capital only had four in the game. Capital committed 34 turnovers.
“When we started running the press on them it looked like they struggled a little bit, so we kept pouring it on,” Williams said of what ignited the Tigers attack. “We were able to get some turnovers and we are pretty good in transition.”
Princeton had trouble matching up with Nic Fleming in the second half when the Tigers post presence had 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting finished with 21 on 10-14 shooting.
Chase Hancock led the Tigers with 23. Koen Sartin had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kris Joyce had 17 and eight assists.
The Tigers hit 43 of 83 shots and Princeton outrebounded Capital 45-28.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 10-14 0-0 21, Chase Hancock 10-18 1-1 23, Kris Joyce 8-15 0-0 1617, Koen Sartin 8-15 0-2 17, Gavin Stover 4-8 0-0 8, Davon Edwards 1-4 1-2 3, Reed Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Jared Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Cochran 0-2, 0-0 0, Britt Besley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 43-83 2-5 93.
Capital
Jaques Loveless 2-5 0-0 6, De’Mahjee Clrk 3-7 4-6 10, Taeshaun Hines 0-2 3-4 3, Markel Booker 1-3 2-3 4, Von Mills 2-3 0-1 4, Matt Amos 2-3 2-2 6, Sai’Vyon Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Keyans License 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Barclay 2-7 2-2 6, Eli Pendleton 2-4 0-0 4, Elijah Bennett 1-1 0-2 2, Maurce Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-41 13-20 45
P 31 14 26 22 - 93
C 9 17 11 8 - 45
Three-point field goals – P: 5-19 (Fleming 1-3, Hancock 2-6, Joyce -2, Sartin 1-2, Stover 0-2, Edwards 0-3, Beasley 0-1). C: 2-10 (Loveless 2-4, Amos 0-1, Brown 0-1, Barclay 0-3). Rebounds: P: 45 (Sartin 10), C: 28 (Amos 8), Assists – P: 19 (Joyce 8), C: 9 (Clark 4). Steals: 24 (Hancock 6), C: 4 (Clark 2). Fouled out – None.
Girls
Wheeling Park 73, Woodrow Wilson 53
Woodrow Wilson stood strong with No. 1 Wheeling Park Saturday but the Patriots scored 10 straight to end the third quarter and went on to a 73-53 win.
Natalie Daugherty and Lala Wood hit back-to-back 3s, part of 10 by the Patriots (Park had 22 in the tournament) to start the run to give the visitors a 58-43 led.
The Patriots controlled the glass 26-13 in the second half helping key the surge and they outrebounded Woodrow 41-30 in the game. Park also had 14 steals and caused 21 turnovers.
Nearly a third of those came early in the game, with Wheeling Park held a 10-8 lead. Woodrow Wilson had seven straight possessions without a shot attempt and six ended in turnovers.
Still Woodrow hung in, outscored the Patriots 18-17 and trailed just 35-29 at the half.
Woods led Park with 23 points. She was 8 of 14 from the field, and 3 of 6 from 3. Alexis Bordas, who had 10 3s in the two games, had 18 points and Jillian Abraham had 10.
For Woodrow Wilson Abby Dillion had 17 points and she was 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Donya Burton had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Wheeling Park attempted 72 shots in the game thanks in part to 20 offensive rebounds.
Wheeling Park 73
Sophie Abraham 2-4 1-2 5, Jillian Huffman 5-12 0-0 10, Natalie Daugherty 3-11 0-0 9, Alexis Bordas 7-18 0-0 18, Lala Woods 8-14 4-4 23, Seneca Heller 1-3 0-0 2. Keira Sparks 0-1 0-0 0, Kyleigh Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, Mary Derrow 0-2 0-0 0, Merritt Delk 2-4 0-0 4, Casey Ticich 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Stone 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 29-72 5-6 73
Woodrow Wilson
Letaja Creasey 1-4 2-2 4, Josie Cross 1-7 5-9 7, Maddie Belcher 2-3 0-0 6, Abby Dillon 7-12 0-0 17, Donya Burton 4-8 4-4 12, Addison Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Abigail Humphrey 1-5 0-0 2, Mia Seiter 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Gunter 2-3 0-1 4, Leiloni Manns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-43 12-18 53.
Wheeling Park 18 17 23 15 - 73
Woodrow Wilson 11 18 14 10 - 53
Three-point field goals – WP 10-27 (Huffman 0-1, Daugherty 3-9, Bordas 4-9, Woods 3-6, Derrow 0-1, Ticich 0-1). WW: 5-13 Cross 0-1, Belcher 2-3, Dillon 3-4, Burton 0-1, Humphrey 0-4). Rebounds – WP: 41 (Delk 7). WW: 30 (Burton 8). Assists – WP: 13 (Daugherty 3, Woods 3, Heller 3). WW: 7 (Creasey 5). Steals – WP: 14 (Woods 4), WW: 4 (Creasey 1, Dillon 1, Burton 1, Walker 1). Fouled out – None.
