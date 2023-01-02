The event that has taken its place as the area’s premier regular season event will get under way today.
The fifth annual New River CTC Invitational tips off at 5 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Twenty-four teams will play 22 games over the next five days.
Getting things started on Tuesday will be Liberty (3-3) and Richwood (0-4). They will be followed by Oak Hill (3-3) and Webster County (7-0) at 6:45 p.m.
The day will conclude with a potentially entertaining game between Shady Spring and Princeton at 8:30 p.m. Shady (3-3), which remained No. 1 in Class AAA in the latest state rankings released Monday, will be playing in Raleigh County for the first time after starting the season with road games against Morgantown and University, then last weeks 2-2 trip to the prestigious Kingdom of the Sun tournament in Ocala, Fla.
Princeton (7-1) is two points shy of cracking the top 10 in Class AAAA and is averaging 91.4 points per game.
The highlight of Wednesday’s schedule is in the girls division. Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East (7-0) will face Class AAAA No. 5 Spring Valley (8-1) at 6:45 p.m.
Before that, the Greenbrier West (1-3) and Independence (0-4) boys will meet at 5 p.m. The Wyoming East boys (4-1), No. 9 in Class AA, will battle PikeView (2-4) at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday will start with Greenbrier West returning to face another Raleigh County team in Liberty at 5 p.m. Hometown Woodrow Wilson will then take center stage, with the girls (4-3) battling Class AAAA No. 4 Huntington (4-2) at 6:45 p.m., then the Beckley boys (2-3) facing PikeView at 8:30 p.m.
The schedule opens up a bit on Friday and Saturday.
Friday will start at 1:30 p.m. with the annual game between the Special Olympics teams from Raleigh and Fayette counties.
At 3:15 p.m., the PikeView girls (4-3), ninth in Class AAA, will challenge Class AAAA No. 6 University (6-2). At 5 p.m. will be a big battle between Huntington and Class AAAA No. 1 Wheeling Park (7-1).
The boys get back on the floor at 6:45 p.m. when Class AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier East (4-1) faces No. 4 Huntington (6-0).
Perhaps the premier game of the week will be played at 8:30 p.m. when Shady Spring takes on Class A No. 1 and reigning state champion James Monroe (7-1). The Mavericks will be coming off last Thursday’s 52-50 loss to Woodrow Wilson in the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Saturday will start with a pair of girls games. University and Spring Valley will meet at 10:45 a.m., then Woodrow will get No. 1 Wheeling Park at 1:30 p.m.
Oak Hill and Wyoming East will meet in a boys game at 3:15 p.m., followed by Princeton and Capital (2-1) at 5 p.m.
A Class A 1 vs. 3 battle will begin at 6:45 p.m. when James Monroe battles Webster County.
Capping off the week will be Woodrow taking on Huntington at 8:30 p.m.
