New River CTC Invitational schedule released

The schedule for the 2023 New River CTC Invitational has been finalized.
In its fifth year, the NRI will bring 22 Class AAAA, AAA, AA and A high school basketball teams from around the state to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the event spanning Jan. 3-7, 2023.
“The showcase of teams for the 2023 NRI will take the competition to a new level of excellence. We’ll see the state’s best high school girls basketball talent take the court and the boys basketball player of the year contenders Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman and James Monroe’s Eli Allen, and Beckley’s Elijah Redfern in action. We will welcome nearly 30 West Virginia All State Players to this year’s event,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.
The 2023 event kicks off on a Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the Richwood Lumberjacks take on the Liberty Raiders, followed by the Webster County Highlanders against the Oak Hill Red Devils and the Princeton Tigers versus the Shady Spring Tigers.
The next day, the Greenbrier West Cavaliers play the Independence Patriots, the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves take on the Wyoming East Lady Warriors and the Wyoming East Warriors go up against the PikeView Panthers.
Matchups for Thursday include Liberty versus Greenbrier West, the Huntington Lady Highlanders against the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles and the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles take on the PikeView Panthers.
For Friday, the NRI will host five games, starting with the return of the Fayette County Special Olympics against the Raleigh County Special Olympics at 1:30 p.m. The University Lady Hawks take on the PikeView Lady Panthers, the Huntington Lady Highlanders go up against the Wheeling Park Lady Patriots, the Huntington Highlanders battle the Greenbrier East Spartans and the Shady Spring Tigers face the James Monroe Mavericks.
Ladies play first on Championship Saturday at the NRI, where the University Lady Hawks take on the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Wheeling Park Lady Patriots and the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles. The Oak Hill Red Devils go up against the Wyoming East Warriors, the Capital Cougars battle the Princeton Tigers and James Monroe plays the Webster County Highlanders. The nightcap will bring the Huntington Highlanders to the court to take on the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.
Proceeds from the NRI support student scholarships at New River Community and Technical College and assist participating high schools' athletic departments and Project Graduation committees. For more information about the New River CTC Invitational and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nrctcf.org/, call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.
For information on programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
