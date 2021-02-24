New River CTC Invitational schedule released

Here is the schedule for the third annual New River CTC Invitational, March 31-April 3 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Wednesday, March 31

Boys

2:45 p.m. — Richwood vs. Independence

4:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. James Monroe

6:15 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. Webster County

8 p.m. — Princeton vs. Nicholas County

Thursday,  April 1

Boys

2:45 p.m. — Independence vs. James Monroe

6:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greenbrier West

8 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greenbrier East

Girls

4:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Spring Valley

Friday, April 2

Boys

1 p.m. — Liberty vs. Webster County

4:30 p.m. — Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East

6:15 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Woodrow Wilson

8 p.m. — Morgantown vs. Shady Spring

Girls

2:45 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Morgantown

Saturday, April 3

Boys

2:45 p.m. — Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson

4:30 p.m. — Westside vs. Princeton

6:15 p.m. — Man vs. Independence

8 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East

Girls

1 p.m. — Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson

