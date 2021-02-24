New River CTC Invitational schedule released

Here is the schedule for the third annual New River CTC Invitational, March 31-April 3 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Wednesday, March 31
Boys
2:45 p.m. — Richwood vs. Independence
4:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. James Monroe
6:15 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. Webster County
8 p.m. — Princeton vs. Nicholas County
Thursday, April 1
Boys
2:45 p.m. — Independence vs. James Monroe
6:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greenbrier West
8 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greenbrier East
Girls
4:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Spring Valley
Friday, April 2
Boys
1 p.m. — Liberty vs. Webster County
4:30 p.m. — Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East
6:15 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Woodrow Wilson
8 p.m. — Morgantown vs. Shady Spring
Girls
2:45 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Morgantown
Saturday, April 3
Boys
2:45 p.m. — Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson
4:30 p.m. — Westside vs. Princeton
6:15 p.m. — Man vs. Independence
8 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East
Girls
1 p.m. — Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson