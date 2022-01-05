Boys
Liberty 57, Mount View 53
Liberty’s two Adams came up big Wednesday night at the New River CTC Invitational and Rasean Simms had a big block to lead the Raiders to a 57-53 victory against Mount View at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Adam Drennen had 25 points and Adam McGhee added 15 to help give Liberty its second win of the season.
Liberty was coming off a 10-day Covid quarantine that had cost the Raiders two games in the Little General Battle for the Armory last week.
“We had to ask for a special Sunday practice just to get three (practices) in so we knew conditioning was going to be an issue for us,” coach Chad Williams said. “And it was. Luckily we hit our free throws to win it for us.”
Drennen and McGhee, who scored Liberty’s final 21 points, and all 19 fourth-quarter points, had nine unanswered to bring Liberty back from a 42-38 deficit midway through the fourth.
Down four, Mount View’s Justin Haggerty had a 3 to bring the Golden Knights to within 53-52.
Mount View was down two, with the ball, when Tony Bailey, who had 13, drove through the lane but his attempt was blocked by Simms. Drennen then made two free throws to seal it.
Drennen also had 16 rebounds for the Raiders.
Justin Haggerty led Mount View with 15.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 6 1-3 13, Kris Jackson 1 0-0 2, Justin Haggerty 6 0-0 15, Jalen Hall 1 2-2 4, Maliki Bishop 2 1-3 6, Thomas Bell 6 0-0 12. TOTALS: 12 4-7 53
Liberty
Adam Drennen 10 5-5 25, Adam McGhee 3 9-12 15, Ethan Williams 0 0-0 0, Conner Cantley 3 1-1 8, Zach Bowman1 1-23, Rasean Simms 3 0-2 6. TOTALS: 20 16-22 57
Mount View 8 18 10 17 - 53
Liberty 16 10 12 19 - 57
3-point goals – MV: 5 (Bailey 1, Haggerty 3, Bishop 1) L: 1 (Cantley 1) Fouled out – None.
Man 106, Richwood 48
Man sped out to a 35-5 first-quarter lead, which included seven 3s to pick up an easy in against Richwood.
When Class A No. 3 Man wasn’t draining 3s, it was driving to the basket for easy layins in building a 61-18 lead the half.
Man finished with 16 3s in the game.
Caleb Blevins led the Hillbillies with 26 points in the game, and Aden Martin added 22. The two combined for 10 of Man’s 3 pointers.
Trey Brown had 18 points for Man, Jordan Adams 14 and Jeremiah Harless 12.
Richwood was led by Brayden Spencer with 18 and Cooper Donahue with 12.
Man (5-1)
Jeremiah Harless 6 0-0 12, Aden Martin 7 2-2 22, Jordan Adams 4 4-4 14, Trey Brown 8 0-0 18, Jacob Walls 0 0-0 0, Andrew Cozart 0 0-0 0, Brady Hall-Montgomery 2 0-0 2, Zayden Sherrod 2 0-0 5, Colton Miller 1 0-0 3, Jayden Brown 1 0-0 2, Caleb Blevins 11 0-2 26. TOTALS: 42 6-8 106
Richwood (1-6)
Cooper Donahue 6 0-0 12, Grant Russell 1 0-0 2, Josh Landreth 4 1-2 9, Brayden Spencer 7 3-3 18, Aiden Miller 2 0-0 5, Trae Trivolette 0 0-0 0, Trey Stanley 1 0-0 2, Casey Beard 0 0-0 0, Dalton Spencer 0 0-0 0, Skyler Broyles 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21 4-5 48
Man 35 26 22 23 - 106
Richwood 5 13 19 11 - 48
3-point field goals – M: 16 (Martin 6, Blevins 4, Adams 2, Brown 2, Sherrod 1, Miller 1) R:2 (Spencer 1, Miller 1) Fouled out – None.
Girls
Spring Valley 57, PikeView 47
Four players scored in double figures to lead Spring Valley to a 57-47 victory against PikeView.
Spring Valley gained some separation by doubling up the Panthers 12-6 in the second quarter and the Panthers could never rebound, though they did make several runs, including getting the deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter.
Hallie Bailey led the way with 16 points for Spring Valley, followed by Dria Parker with 14, Allie Daniels 12 and Haleigh Crum with 10.
Riley Meadows led the Panthers with 19 and Anyah Brown added 11. Meadows and Brown had 26 of the Panthers 34 second half points.
Spring Valley
Rylee Spry 0 0-0 0, Holly Riggs 2 0-0 5, Haleigh Crum 4 2-3 10, Hallie Bailey 6 4-6 16, Dria Parker 5 3-4 14, Allie Daniels 6 0-0 12. TOTALS: 24 9-13 57.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 1 0-0 2, Brooke Craft 2 0-0 4, Cat Farmer 2 0-0 4, Hannah Perdue 3 0-0 7, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Justice 0 0-0 0, Anyah Brown 5 1-1 11, Riley Meadows 7 4-4 19. TOTALS: 20 5-5 47
Spring Valley 10 12 19 16 - 57
PikeView 9 6 17 17 - 47
3-point field goals – SV: 2 (Riggs 1, Parker 1)PV: 2 (Meadows 1, Perdue 1). Fouled out – None