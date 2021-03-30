New River CTC Invitational returns with packed lineup

Mike Green's a basketball junkie, so it makes sense he'd want to see the game's best in a region that loves basketball.
The Independence head coach and Woodrow Wilson graduate has played his part in gathering the top teams around the state in the form of the New River CTC Invitational, and it's been a rousing success.
The invitational returns for the third straight year Wednesday despite the numerous delays to the season.
"We were originally scheduled to have it in January," Green said. "And the postponements just kept forcing us to push it back. But the coaches have been outstanding. To be able to put matchups together that are going to be a draw is what we wanted to do and really the goal is to put scholarships together for the students. It's grown to the point now where we've expanded to four days. The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center staff has been great to work with and this whole thing has taken a life of its own and I'm just happy to help guide it."
The first year the tournament was only one day, but last year it took off with the addition of more area teams and even some teams from out of the area such as Chapmanville, which faced Bluefield in a matchup of top three teams in Class AA.
This year is no different with games on the boys side featuring Greenbrier West and Webster County, Morgantown and Shady Spring, Beckley and Cabell Midland, James Monroe and Webster County, Greenbrier East and Wyoming East and Independence and Greater Beckley Christian. On the girls side, Morgantown and Cabell Midland will play, with Beckley matching up with Morgantown on Saturday.
All in all, the tournament will feature at least 13 teams from across the state that are ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classes.
Getting quality competition here hasn't been a problem, as Green says the tournament basically sells itself.
"I wouldn't say it's tough getting teams down here for it," Green said. "Coaches have actually contacted me the last two years wanting to get in the tournament. As coaches we all talk and word spreads fast. We pride ourselves on running a nice tournament and not only from a competition and matchup standpoint. The last two years we've started every game on time. Every game. So not only the fans and the coaches, but even the fans know what to expect. There's a little concern this year with the guidelines and getting people to exit the facility, but our goal each year is to get teams from the nine counties in the area and some other teams from around the state.
"Again, I'm a basketball junkie so I usually know who around the state is going to be good. We brought in Cabell Midland and Morgantown this year and last year we had Chapmanville, which won the last two titles in AA. But the event itself has been a huge success. The coaches want to come to this venue and play top notch competition. This is the first time we've gotten Woodrow in the event and just having that tradition and a program like that is a big win for the tournament."
Despite the anticipation and interest around the event, Green asks that fans be patient with the event staff as they navigate the event while following Covid-19 guidelines that are in place.
In order to follow the 25 percent capacity guidelines (700 tickets per game) set by the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and the Raleigh County Health Department, The New River CTC Invitational will offer two ticket options.
The first is a limited number (200 per day) of “Game Day Passes” that will be made available for presale through New River CTC Invitational. Or you can go to the EventBrite website and search for the New River CTC Invitational.
These will provide the ticket holder the opportunity to watch all games and will guarantee admission for the day. In addition, you will have a designated seating area and you will not be required to exit the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at the conclusion of each game. Prices for the Wednesday and Thursday passes will be $20 per day as each will feature three games. Friday and Saturday passes will be $30 per day and will feature five games per day.
The second option includes single game passes. These tickets will be sold at the door on a first come first serve basis until capacity is reached. These customers are required to exit the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at the conclusion of each game in order to meet the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and the Raleigh County Health Department’s attendance guidelines.
Third annual New River CTC Invitational
Wednesday, March 31
Boys
4:30 p.m. — Richwood vs. Independence
6:15 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. Webster County
8 p.m. — Princeton vs. Wyoming East
Thursday, April 1
Boys
4:30 p.m. — Independence vs. James Monroe
6:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greenbrier West
8 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greenbrier East
Friday, April 2
Girls
2:45 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Morgantown
Boys
1 p.m. — Greater Beckley Christian vs. Independence
4:30 p.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County
6:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Cabell Midland
8 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Morgantown
Saturday, April 3
Girls
1 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown
Boys
2:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown
4:30 p.m. — Westside vs. Princeton
6:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Man
8 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East