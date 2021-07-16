New River CTC Invitational announces 2022 teams

The teams have been set for the fourth annual New River CTC Invitational high school basketball tournament, which will move back to its usual spot on the calendar.
The tournament will be held Jan. 5-8, 2022, with more than 24 teams competing at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“This year was an amazing success and next year will be even better,” said Michael Green, Executive Director of New River Community and Technical College Office of Institutional Advancement and Foundation.
Three reigning West Virginia state champions will highlight the roster as the Class AAA boys state champions Shady Spring Tigers, the Class A boys state champion Man Hillbillies and the Class AAAA girls state champion Huntington Lady Highlanders will all participate in 2022. In addition, next year’s event will welcome several new participants, including the Logan Wildcats and the Huntington Highlanders boys’ teams, and an expanded lineup of girls teams including Spring Valley and the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans, coached by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Confirmed boys teams for 2022 are: (AAAA) Princeton Tigers, Greenbrier East, Cabell Midland, Woodrow Wilson, Huntington Highlanders; (AAA) Independence Patriots, Westside Renegades, Shady Spring Tigers, PikeView Panthers, Logan Wildcats; (AA) Wyoming East Warriors, Liberty Raiders; (A) Greenbrier West Cavaliers, Richwood Lumberjacks, James Monroe Mavericks, Webster County Highlanders, Mount View Golden Knights, Man Hillbillies, Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders.
Confirmed girls teams for 2022 are (AAAA) Woodrow Wilson, Spring Valley, Cabell Midland, Huntington Highlanders, Greenbrier East, and (AAA) PikeView.
Next year’s Invitational will welcome several 2021 all-state players, including Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Adam Seams (Greenbrier East), Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman, Jaeden Holstein and Cameron Manns (Shady Spring), Dylan Blake (Pike View), Michael McKinney (Independence), Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East), A.J. Williams (Liberty), Caleb Blevins and Jackson Tackett (Man), Eli Allen and Shad Sauvage (James Monroe), Rye Gadd (Webster County), Kaden Smallwood and Jordan McInnis (Greater Beckley Christian).
All-state 2021 girls players returning to the Invitational include Imani Hickman (Huntington), Jazmyn Wheeler, Jayda Allie, Rylee Allie, Kaedlee Potter (Cabell Midland), Cadence Stewart (Greenbrier East), Keanti Thompson (Woodrow Wilson) and Hannah Perdue (Pike View).
Shady Spring and Man competed in the 2021 Invitational and both schools went on to win their respective state championships. Shady Spring won the Class AAA state title and Man won the Class A championship.
“The event has grown beyond my expectations. We have tried to provide a quality experience for the teams and spectators,” Green said.
In addition to his position at New River CTC, Green is the head coach of the Independence High School boys basketball team. His many years of involvement with basketball in West Virginia and his position at New River Community and Technical College, provide him with a unique perspective to ensure a quality event. More than $25,000 in student scholarships will be awarded to participating student athletes. In addition, the $1,000 prize to the school with the “Best Cheering Section” will return to the 2022 event.
“We want the tournament to provide excellent basketball competition while opening the doors to educational and training opportunities for these student athletes to pursue future careers,” Green said.
He is grateful to the businesses and individuals who have signed up as event sponsors.
“The Invitational wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our many local sponsors. This past year was difficult due to Covid-19, and I am thankful to the many people who stepped up to make sure the event continues. We will have an exciting announcement coming soon regarding adding significant value to our top tier sponsorships that will increase exposure to our generous sponsors,” Green said.
For more information about the New River CTC Invitational and sponsorship opportunities, call 304-929-6734, email Foundation@newriver.edu, and visit www.nrctcf.org.