New Luke at Shady Spring

The high school basketball landscape in West Virginia has always been ever-changing, year to year.
For years, most of the changes went unbeknownst to fans, but now with the advent of social media, every change in the landscape in known within minutes statewide.
Such was the case when former Nicholas County basketball star, Luke LeRose enrolled at Shady Spring to open the 2019-20 boys basketball season.
As could be expected, Tiger fans cheered, while others cried foul and bashed the standout guard on social media. It comes with the territory.
“I was a little bit nervous at first, but I feel like the players, the coaches, the teachers and everybody welcomed me,” LeRose said. “I have really enjoyed it and I feel like we are going to be pretty good this year.”
While some may think transferring to a school is an easy proposition, the truth is, it is never easy under any circumstances, especially during your senior year of high school.
However, LeRose does have a couple of factors working in his favor.
First, Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson is very familiar with what LeRose is experiencing. Olson transferred from Woodrow Wilson to Independence his senior season and helped lead the Patriots to the Class AA state championship game in 2000.
“For me, it was an all-in thing and that is what I have tried to tell Luke and the entire team. It was a big change for him when he moved here,” Olson said.
“I told him just to value every day and value every practice because it is his senior year.”
Second, LeRose played AAU basketball previously with Shady Spring standout guard, Tommy Williams and senior twins, Haven and Dane Chapman.
“We have never played against each other, but (former Mountain State University head coach) Bob Bolen had a travel team when we were in 5th and 6th grade and we all played together. Luke, me and the older twins played,” Williams said.
Familiarity has made the transition from Nicholas County smoother, but, it has also brought some challenges for LeRose.
“It is different, for sure,” LeRose said. “(Nicholas County head) coach (Brian) Phipps did a great job making me a better player, but here, (coach Olson) is pushing me and making me play defense more than I ever have. I feel like it is good for me though and I am in the best shape I have ever been in.”
After spending many games as the focal point of the opposing defenses, LeRose and Williams are looking forward to playing together. However, both were quick to point out the Tigers are more than a two-man show this year.
Shady Spring has another set of Chapman twins, Braden and Cole Chapman along with senior guard Grayson Shepherd.
“It will be hard for teams to stop us because if one of us is having an off night, we have other people that score also,” Williams said. The twins can shoot the lights out and Grayson can score the ball. We can all shoot and we play really well together.”
Prior to LeRose moving to Shady Spring, the Tigers were already expected to be a state tournament contender. Having an all-state guard join an already solid nucleus sounds good on the surface, but it can also cause chemistry issues.
“I wasn’t concerned. Although I didn’t know Luke, I do know basketball players and if you want to win, you will do what it takes to win,” Olson said. “Luke has scored nearly 2,000 points in his career. He wants to score to win, not score to score. We have kids here that have tasted defeat over and over in sectionals. I think everyone is on the same page and I know he wants to win.”
Williams echoed his coaches words.
“He is a very good player that can create for others and he can score the ball, so I think we will do good together,” Williams said. “It has been great so far. No one is trying to do things that they can’t and we all understand what we are supposed to do.”
Shady Spring will open the season on the road, Friday, Dec. 13 at last year’s Class AA state runner-up, Fairmont Senior before battling Robert C. Byrd the following night.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981