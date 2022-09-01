New Coalfield Conference teeing off at Glade Springs

The Coalfield Conference golf tournament is back and will serve as the maiden voyage into uncharted waters as the conference officially kicks off its new era.
And Liberty Athletic Director Jimmy Workman, who is directing the tournament which tees off Sept. 12 at The Resort at Glade Springs’ Cobb Course, is confident about the potential for the tournament.
“I’d like to see it be better than the state tournament (at Oglebay Park in Wheeling),” Workman said.
“First, it is being played on one of the nicest courses in the area, if not the entire state, the Cobb. It doesn’t get any better than that for our golfers. And the people at Glade have really gone above and beyond to help us out with making this a great event.
“Second, the Coalfield Conference, Greg (Fernett) and Marty (Jones) and Randy (Hunt) and those guys have really gone out of their way to make this a first-class tournament for the athletes. The things they are doing for these athletes, and not just the golfers, is something that is going to benefit all the area athletes."
It’s not the first time the Coalfield Conference has held a golf tournament. Workman noted that the conference had a tournament annually at Grandview Country Club up until 2019 before Covid concerns, among other variables, had shut it down the last two seasons.
Jones, who along with Fernett has been on the forefront of revitalizing the old conference, in big part with respect to their late friend Ryan Haga, said the golf tournament is the first of several big plans for this school year.
“Following up on the heels of the media day (which was held Aug. 9 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center) we wanted to come out with a good event that kind of signals the new beginning of the Coalfield Conference and we think this is going to be a great one,” Jones said. “We have had a lot of help making these things happen and this is just the first of what we hope will be a big first season for the conference.”
There will be 16 teams in the event, all the conference teams except Meadow Bridge, which does not have a golf program. Winners and runner-up teams and low scorers will be awarded in three classes and the overall low medalist will also be honored.
Teams in the event are:
Class AAA: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton and Woodrow Wilson.
Class AA: Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
Class A: Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Midland Trail, Richwood and Summers County.
“Jimmy Workman has done a great job setting the bar at a high level,” Fernett said. “He took the reins, and he ran with it and this is going to be a great event. The bar is high but that is the way we want it. We want to kind of send the message that we are in this to make it the best conference in the state, something people are proud to be a part of and want to be a part of."
“To have the first tournament of the new Coalfield Conference on the Cobb Course speaks volumes about the direction the conference is headed,” Hunt said.
The event will be seeded largely by classification and average scores turned in by coaches. The shotgun start around the Cobb will be 8:30 a.m.
In other conference news, the Winter Sports Media Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at a yet to be determined location. That is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the Tuesday of the Super Six football championships in Wheeling.
