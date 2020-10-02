New Appy League is a positive all around

With the big announcement Tuesday that the history-rich Appalachian League will transition to a college wood bat league in 2021, the natural reaction by some was, what effect might this have on the West Virginia Miners?
The Beckley-based Miners, of course, have been the state’s only wood bat team since joining the Prospect League in 2010. It’s been a successful first decade, with three league championships in seven postseason trips.
Now, at least at first glance, the Miners will have competition in trying to lure the best college players to the Mountain State every summer.
On the contrary, though, Miners manager Tim Epling sees the Appy League’s new direction as a positive. So, too, do those involved in spearheading that transformation.
“This is another opportunity. I don’t think we’re in competition with those other leagues,” Morgan Sword, executive vice president of baseball economics and operations for Major League Baseball, said on a Zoom conference. “It’s kind of a runout to become a member of the USA national team, and another opportunity to showcase your skill set in another environment.”
Technically, the move is regarded as the first step in MLB’s desire to reduce the number of Minor League teams from 160 to 120. But as it pertains to southern West Virginia, it shouldn’t be viewed so negatively.
All 10 Appy League teams were on the chopping block from the beginning. But all 10 cities — including Princeton and Bluefield in Mercer County — will still have baseball next summer (assuming the coronavirus is not the threat it was this year).
The fact the players won’t be getting paid means absolutely nothing. The vision for the new Appy League is too expansive for that to be a detriment.
MLB is partnering with USA Baseball in making the league the first member of what it calls the Prospect Development Pipeline, the goal of which is to establish “a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and will be an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams.”
Each team will carry a 30-man roster of players chosen by USA Baseball. The selection process will not equate to a popularity contest — officials have gone on record that they plan for this league to be on par with the Cape Cod League, by far the most competitive wood bat league in the country and the most successful in getting college players ready for the big leagues.
“I think we’re going to be able to attract some premier talent,” Sword said.
That doesn’t mean all 300 players will come from Division I schools. Mike Gaski, president of USA Baseball, pointed to former Major Leaguer Michael Tucker, who played at then-NCAA Division II Longwood College, as just one example.
“I think that there’s great players at every level of college baseball,” Gaski said. “I don’t think the great players all play in Division I. There’s some super players. There’s a great hitter down at Florida Southern (Jacob Teter) right now who was one of the top hitters in the Cape last year, and they’re a Division II powerhouse.”
Gaski said players from the NAIA and junior colleges will also be considered.
Which is nothing new for the Miners, who owe much of their success to players from lower levels. Actually, that has a hand in separating the PDP from leagues such as the Prospect League.
The PDP is exclusive to college freshmen and sophomores. Only high school seniors or college players who have completed their junior season at a four-year school or second season of JUCO, or are 21 years old, can enter the MLB first-year players draft.
That in itself sets the Prospect League and others apart from the PDP.
“We can use high school kids all the way up to a senior in college. So the networking as far as players go, we meet the needs of a certain group,” said Epling, who has connections all over the country. “Our players are looking to get signed. ... The majority of our players sign during the (summer). We have had about 80 players sign for money in just nine years (the league did not play in 2020). So that’s averaging eight to nine players a year, some a little bit more, some a little bit less.”
Sword made it clear that MLB plans to continue its support of such leagues as the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the Futures League and Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
The way he sees it, the more, the merrier.
“It’s our goal to have as much baseball as possible,” he said. “We think this new format fills a need that is out there for the super elite group of players that benefits from playing together, with one another. But there will be no change to our support of other leagues.”
Harold Reynolds, a current MLB Network analyst and former Major Leaguer most notably with the Seattle Mariners, is a big supporter of the PDP. He doesn’t deny a league such as the Appy League has its advantages, one of the biggest being proximity.
“As a player, you want to go where you will be seen. That’s the biggest thing,” Reynolds said. “I think the attraction here, if I was a college baseball player and (my) coach was giving me an option, this is one of the first options I would want because I know all 30 Major League teams are going to sit in this league. They can drive 121 miles around and see everybody. That’s the beauty of it; you’re not traveling much as a player, either. Those are all positives.
“I don’t think we’re trying to kill any other leagues. I think there’s going to be plenty of opportunity for a lot of kids to play, because there’s a lot of kids sitting around right now.”
Reynolds said the cancellation of college baseball season and most wood bat leagues by Covid-19 has created a “backlog” of players wanting to play, which makes the timing of a new wood bat league perfect.
“This will not replace the Cape Cod,” Reynolds said. “The Cape Cod (is for) that kid that’s a junior, probably going to be headed to the draft. This is for that top-tier younger player that coaches are going to send out to get their at-bats, get their work, get their pitching, all that stuff for the summer.”
Which is exactly what the Miners have been doing for 10 years now, and will continue to do.
“The game hasn’t changed, but the exposure part is changing,” Epling said. “Most kids get more exposure in today’s time more than ever, but this venue (wood bat leagues) that we are in, to me it’s the best exposure that a young kid can have and see how he compares with everybody else.
“It’s all about making adjustments and we’re all in this together, so I think it’s a positive thing.”
