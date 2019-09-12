White Sulphur Springs — Harold Varner lll came into A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier as anything but a favorite to win. At 50-1, his odds barely cracked the top 20.
Taking those odds was probably a good decision.
After finishing in the top five a year ago, the North Carolina native who was tied for the tournament lead heading into the final day in 2018, continued his strong play on the Old White TPC on Thursday. He finished 5-under par for a share of third place heading into Day 2 of the 2019 installment.
For Varner, it's the start he hoped for.
"Super satisfied because, you know, I get nervous," Varner said. "Even though I just played like two weeks ago. Just doing the same thing I guess. Just need to figure it out. I feel like there are going to be some low scores, so just ready to rock and roll again. I wish I could go play again."
Varner, who opened play on the back nine, scorched his first nine holes, compiling four birdies and shooting no worse than par on any hole. He carried that start over to the front nine, but cooled off a bit, scoring two more birdies and a par on No. 6. All in all, a solid day of work for a player who's become comfortable on the course and everything The Greenbrier has to offer.
"I like to play well and I play well here, so that's No. 1," Varner said. "It's pretty easy. Obviously the hotel is right there. Room service has been great. I've been gaming a little bit. It's good. Just excited to I guess get going. I get all these weird jitters before I play the first tournament of the year. Those are out. I'll have some more tomorrow. Just keep playing and keep figuring out how to get better."
Though Varner's hot start to the tournament turned heads, it didn't open eyes the way Robby Shelton's did. The Alabama native, who hasn't played in a PGA Tour event in two years, went into the clubhouse with the lead at a career-best 8-under par.
"Yeah, I was pretty Steady Eddie today," Shelton said. "I had one hiccup there on 18, but besides that hit fairways and greens and made nine putts fall. Was a pretty easy round today."
Shelton was steady throughout the first nine holes, beginning his day on the back nine. He had four birdies heading into No. 18, where he settled for a bogey, but afterward he was lights-out. He rebounded from the bogey with three straight birdies on the front nine, collecting five in the front end of the course, one on the final hole, to cap a stellar performance.
"Yeah, the putt on No. 9 was a really good feeling just to have it drop and seeing the leaderboard right there," Shelton said. "My swing felt a little shaky at first, but kept it in the middle and after I got my nerves calmed down it was really good. The putter felt really good in my hands. I made a lot of 5- and 10-footers, and that's what you have to do out here."
Shelton wasn't the only surprise of the day though. Scott Harrington, playing his first round as a member of the PGA Tour, displayed the poise of a veteran, finishing 6-under on the day. He goes into Friday in a tie for second, just two shots behind Shelton for the top spot.
"It's just kind of validation," Harrington said. "I feel like I've been really playing well the last couple months and really progressing nicely. I feel like mentally I'm really, really good right now; never letting anything bother me. To come out and do it on the PGA Tour in the first attempt, yeah, it feels great. I've said it a bunch of times. It's just golf. It's no different than what I was doing a month ago on Korn Ferry (Tour). It's a golf course I feel comfortable on and I know there are good scores out there for me.
"With all that, all the circumstances surrounding today, be easy to get caught up in it. I feel like I did a really good job of just enjoying myself and playing loose and enjoying the guys I was playing with and my caddie. I'll certainly remember this one for sure. I'll remember it even more if I can put a few more good ones together."
