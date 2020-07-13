Nelson delivers for Oak Hill

Ty Nelson deserved to be the winning pitcher, but Cooper Vaught ruined that with one swing of the bat.
In the end, Nelson still had a say-so in the victory.
After Vaught’s solo home run tied the game for Woodrow Wilson in the bottom of the seventh inning, Nelson tagged him for a two-run homer in the eighth as Oak Hill won 10-5 in high school summer league action Monday at Warren Williams Stadium.
Nelson, batting after Bradley Lokant reached on an error to start the eighth, went down and lined a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence for his second home run of the game. He also hit a two-run shot off Woodrow starter Micah Clay as part of a three-run fourth inning.
“I was really going up there for a line drive approach to get the ball in play,” Nelson said. “I got a good piece (of the bat) on it, hit a home run.”
It capped off a sterling evening for Nelson, who dominated on the mound. He started and allowed only two hits — including another solo home run by Vaught in the first — while striking out four and walking one over four innings.
“It was a good game,” Nelson said. “A little nervous playing a team that’s decent like them. ... I felt like I threw my fastball really well, threw my curveball somewhat good today. Coop got a hold of one, took me yard. But I respect it. He did good today. Played a good game.”
That he did. In addition to his pair of homers, Vaught relieved Clay and pitched well. Before things got away from him in the eighth, he allowed only an unearned run and surrendered four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
After Nelson’s go-ahead homer in the eighth, Oak Hill added three more runs on a two-run double from Braxton Hall and an RBI groundout from Dylan Tincher.
Vaught’s game-tying homer in the seventh came with two outs on the first pitch he saw from Lane Jordan. Jordan stayed on and pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win.
Seth Gwinn’s solo shot to left highlighted Woodrow’s three-run fifth that made it a 5-4 game.
The league will continue Tuesday with Greenbrier East taking on Nicholas County at 6 p.m., also at Warren Williams Stadium.
“It’s fun,” said Nelson, a rising senior at Oak Hill. “You get to play with guys you were going to play with (in the spring). A lot of seniors, a lot of maturity on the team. It was great playing with these guys, great playing with them still. A lot of respect for these guys that have graduated and are still playing.”
