The WVU Tech men's cross country team is in Vancouver, Wash., for the NAIA national championship. Once the meet is over, everyone will go their separate ways to celebrate Thanksgiving break with their families.
Everyone except Dan Nehnavaj. He will already have family there cheering him on.
The Golden Bears senior will have a home course advantage on Friday. The final cross country race of his collegiate career just happens to be in Nehnavaj's home town.
"A free trip home. That's nice," Nehnevaj said with a smile.
Nehnevaj's family has not been able to see him race since he was at Vancouver's Clark College in 2016. He came to WVU Tech in 2017 and redshirted during a season in which the national championship was held in, ironically, Vancouver.
"(Tech head coach Jeremy) Bloom had been trying to recruit people from there for a couple of years," Nehnevaj said Tuesday before a morning run. "My sophomore year he was interested in talking to me. I didn't really have any set plans so I figured I'd give it a shot. Tech ended up having chemical engineering, which is my major, so from there I was like, all right, I'll really consider it."
He made a visit to Tech during spring break and was impressed enough by the support and the surroundings to make the 2,600-mile move.
"I honestly didn't expect to enjoy it nearly as much as I have," he said. "All I knew about West Virginia before visiting was they mine a lot of coal. But, man, it's just so beautiful out here. We do a lot of trail runs out here and really get to see the beauty of it in the fall, and then when the snow is on the ground, that winter wonderland kind of effect."
Bloom is an Oregon native so he knew of the talent that exists in that part of the nation.
"I'm very familiar with all those community colleges and high schools back there, so we've continued to try to recruit them," he said. "We've had several kids from Washington and even Oregon already. You recruit what you know."
Last season was Nehnevaj's first competing with the Golden Bears, and he made it a year to remember.
Nehnevaj won the River States Conference championship and was named the league's Runner of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He and the team went on to nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Nehnevaj finished 36th overall.
This is Tech's fifth season for cross country, and Bloom said Nehnevaj has played a key role in getting the program established.
"Early on it's important to get one or two really good people, and then more tend to follow," Bloom said. "So he was instrumental in just getting him to sign up. Then we needed to not mess it up, and we didn't. He's had a wonderful career here, and I think he's really liked it. And when we recruit people, we're pretty honest. It's beautiful out here. If you ask the people that are here on the team, I think they will tell you that they like it. But it's really hard."
Tech earned its second straight trip to nationals by repeating as RSC champion on Nov. 9. Junior Michael Ecker-Randolph won the event and was named RSC Runner of the Year, and Bloom repeated as Coach of the Year.
Sophomore Nathan Morton was next in fourth place and Nehnevaj was fifth. Sophomore Aidan Hearne was 11th, and Shady Spring native Korbin Taylor, a freshman, was 19th.
That Tech was able to repeat as conference champion was big. The Golden Bears were nationally ranked last season and finished 22nd at the national championship. This year has not seen that type of team success.
"We've sort of taken a step back from where we were last year, depth-wise," Nehnevaj said. "But I think we've also got a few more frontrunners this year who have a chance to really score low and really be up there. So it will be interesting. It's a completely different dynamic from last year. Last year we were sort of heading into it and knew what we would run. This year there's a whole lot more unknowns and variability. Really it's a lot more exciting this year. We didn't know if we would make it for sure. Now that we're there, it's a lot more fun."
"I really enjoyed this team — not that I didn't enjoy last year's team," Bloom said. "Last year's team was very good, just very talented. This year's team has been very rewarding because it's been about development. You have these superstars kind of like Dan and Michael and Nathan. They are like our top three, then you bring some kids along. Like Korbin Taylor was our fifth guy and saved our butt. You probably couldn't see it coming. So little things like that are so rewarding in seeing those kids develop."
Now, Nehnevaj is in for one memorable finale. With loved ones there to support him, he would like to push his finish to the top 30 and end his career as an All-American.
"It's really pretty special being able to race in front of family and friends," he said. "My whole time out here, they obviously haven't been able to see me race at all.
"Vancouver is where I started running, and also where I will be ending my collegiate career as well. That's exciting."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber