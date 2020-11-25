The City of Beckley has placed welcoming signs at city entrances to honor a local hero who still gives back to his hometown, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday.
Tamar Slay, a native Beckleyan who played professional basketball for the NBA's New Jersey Nets and Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), honed his skills while playing for the Woodrow Wilson High School Flying Eagles.
Four signs — near the old Dr. Pepper on Robert C. Byrd Drive, on Mabscott Hill, on State Route 19 at the Beaver city limit and on West Virginia Route 3 near Harper Park Drive — now notify visitors that Beckley is Slay's hometown.
"I was at a loss for words when I first heard about," Slay, who now lives in Charlotte, N.C., said on Thursday. "I think about where I came from, and all the things I been through in my life and where my family came from ... and it is a tremendous honor.
"I feel like it's a tremendous honor, also, because 45 minutes down the road, you've got the great Jerry West and 'Home of Randy Moss,'" he added, referencing signs that honor former NBA player West from Chelyan in Kanawha County and Hall of Fame wide receiver Moss, who was from Belle in Kanawha County and played for the Minnesota Vikings.
Slay graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 1998, retired WWHS basketball coach Dave Barksdale recalled on Thursday.
Barksdale said Slay entered varsity basketball without the fanfare that some incoming freshmen players had generated among the high school coaches.
For starters, he stood only 5-foot-10 — tall in the hall but short on the basketball court.
"A lot of kids from the junior high, they were on the radar," recalled Barksdale. "Tamar wasn't like that.
"Tamar came over as a 5-10 guard that didn't get a whole lot of publicity."
Barksdale said Slay had, however, a tenacious work ethic. It showed, immediately.
"I just always said, as far as Tamar's work ethic, when we were practicing at the Armory (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), I could've gone across the street, got a candy bar and a Coca-Cola, and Tamar would've worked just as hard, if I was in the gym, or not.
"That's just the way he was.
"He always gave just everything he had, and it paid for him, at Woodrow, naturally, and then at Marshall, and then he played in the pros."
Slay received an unanticipated boost to his basketball career. Barksdale said that, between his sophomore and junior years, Slay shot up from 5-10 to 6-5.
"He was a good player at 5-10, but when he added that height, he could do a lot more things around the basket," said Barksdale. "That, and he still had his ball handling skills because he grew up playing as a guard, handling the ball."
Between his junior and senior years, said Barksdale, Slay grew another three inches. He was 6-8 when he played in the state tournament in 1998.
"He came over (to high school) as a little guard," said the coach. "He could still handle the ball like a guard at 6-8, but he brought the ball down the court.
"A lot of people that watched him play right there, him coming down and dishing it off to somebody for an easy shot, possibly that's about the time I thought he had a real chance to play pro basketball.
"I think he impressed a lot of people, that last state tournament in 1998.
"Then, he went to Marshall (University) and grew one more inch."
Slay played at Marshall before the Nets drafted him into the NBA.
"He made it," said Barksdale. "Played in the NBA, and I guess every kid that's ever picked up a basketball has dreams of playing in the pros.
"That's just natural. And to think that Tamar made it is just, what an accomplishment.
"Every kid would envy him being able to do that," said the coach. "So, naturally, we're very proud of him."
Barksdale suggested Slay's character is as outstanding as his basketball career. He comes back to Beckley to hold basketball camps for children and is helping on a Christmas fundraiser with Bryce Radford, a former outstanding Woodrow Wilson guard who is now a redshirt freshman at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The duo want to ensure that deserving kids in their hometown get Christmas gifts in a year that several toy drives have been canceled.
"He's just a role model," said Barksdale of Slay. "He comes down and does camps here in Beckley.
"He talks to them about the work ethic to be successful in life.
"We're just real proud of him."
Mayor Rappold said that the city had worked with the West Virginia Division of Highways for more than a year to establish the signs honoring Slay. Rappold's son played high school basketball at Woodrow Wilson when Slay played.
Slay's father had approached Rappold about 18 months ago with the initial idea, setting the plan in motion, he added.
"When Covid clears up, and it makes sense to have a gathering, of some sort, our goal would be to ask Tamar and members of his family to attend a dedication or acknowledgement ceremony at city hall," added Rappold. "It's well-deserved, and he's just a fine young man, to boot.
"All those Slay youngsters are just great guys," the mayor said of Slay and his brothers, who also played high school basketball for Woodrow Wilson.
Slay said he plans to continue coming to his hometown to encourage young athletes.
"For me, making it out of Beckley and making it all the way to the NBA, it's a responsibility of mine, first of all, to give back, share some of the knowledge, tell some of the stories, inspire the next Tamar Slay, because if I can do it, someone else can, too.
"So it's really a responsibility of mine. I take a lot of pride in that, and I'll do it till I can't do it no more.
"I got a lot more stuff I'm going to be doing for the City of Beckley. It's a responsibility."
Slay, who called both Rappold and Barksdale "two great men," said his Christian faith inspires him. He urged those in his hometown and everywhere else to rely on God for strength.
"For everything that I've accomplished, God has always been first," said Slay. "He's always been there with me, through the good and the bad.
"He's the Giver. That's what Jesus Christ was. He gave. He gave His life for us.
"These are tough times the world is going through. We got to make sure we do rely and lean on Jesus Christ through these tough times.
"He'll see us through."