Two local wrestlers became All-Americans over the weekend.
Oak Hill heavyweight Colton Naylor placed fourth and Woodrow Wilson 152-pounder Ethan Osborne was fifth at the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va.
It was Naylor's second All-American finish at Virginia Beach after finishing seventh last year.
Naylor, a sophomore, is a two-time state qualifier for the Red Devils and placed sixth earlier this month. He has a career record of 46-24.
Osborne is a junior and is a three-time regional champion for Woodrow. He was the Region 3 Most Outstanding Wrestler last month and picked up his 100th career victory.
He dropped the state title match 1-0 to Patrick Jackson of Spring Mills on March 5. Osborne's career record is 103-18.
