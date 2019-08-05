Justin Dempsey has a worldwide vision of helping underprivileged kids get to college. He hopes to fulfill that vision by building a national prep high school basketball program.
What better place to build such a program than in a town that is known as “The City of Champions”?
“At the end of the day, I don’t do this to win,” Dempsey said. “It is a unique situation for me. Where I primarily deal with international kids from underprivileged backgrounds, if they don’t get to college, they cannot stay here in America. My complete focus is to get kids to college.”
In a decision announced on social media in July, Dempsey will be combining his non-profit organization, In Jesus’ Name, West Virginia (IJN WV) with Beckley Prep and Greater Beckley Christian School to form a national prep high school team called Beckley Prep IJN WV.
“I am looking forward to working with the administration at GBC and Beckley Prep post-graduate coach, Cortez Brown, to build a program that can be competitive at the national level,” Dempsey said in his social media release. “I am excited to be following the amazing history of great prep level basketball that has been seen in Beckley and southern West Virginia.”
Dempsey’s love of basketball run deep and starts in the small, basketball-crazy town of Harts in Lincoln County.
“I always tell people we never had football (at Harts High School) because we would fumble trying to dribble the ball down the field,” Dempsey said, smiling. “My father, Tracy Dempsey, was a great coach. He coached the middle school and freshman teams, had numerous undefeated seasons and beat some of the Logan teams. That was amazing for a small school in southern West Virginia back in the ‘70’s and ‘80’s.”
“(My dad) is now an assistant coach at Chapmanville with my first cousin, (head coach) Brad Napier,” Dempsey went on to say. “Andy Paul Williamson is my half-brother.”
Dempsey played high school ball for two highly-respected coaches, Eric McCann at Harts and then Danny Godbey at Chapmanville his senior season, earning a partial scholarship to the University of Charleston.
“I went to the University of Charleston, but I wasn’t living life the way that a college athlete should live. I liked the party scene and going out to the clubs,” Dempsey admitted. “I regretted it and I always wondered, what if? I try to teach kids now that is not a good way to do things.”
Dempsey eventually graduated from West Virginia University, all the while remaining a part of the local basketball scene in southern West Virginia.
After bouncing around trying to settle on a profession, Dempsey opted to become a lawyer.
“In my late 20s I went to the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., to hopefully be a natural resource attorney,” Dempsey said. “I wanted to work for the coal and natural gas industry because I felt like, at the time, they needed help. When you are from a place, the lifeblood of a place becomes important to you.”
The decision would lead Dempsey in a direction he never would have imagined.
The law program requirements involved 25 hours of community service. Knowing Dempsey had some coaching experience, it was suggested that he work with the kids at Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Moved by the story of how Sam Hurley came to establish the school in 1921, Dempsey went to Mountain Mission as an assistant under Paul Mrozik.
“When I heard the stories of the kids, it was amazing. We have immense poverty in the United States, but nothing, nothing like what these kids deal with,” Dempsey said. “I fell in love with the program and law school wasn’t a priority anymore. They put me in charge of recruiting, video and breaking down film. I still had to go to law school, so I couldn’t be at every practice.”
With law school behind him, Dempsey gave a year back to Mountain Mission where he taught chemistry, biology and life science, in addition to his assistant coaching duties.
“I had kids that came in from impoverished areas who barely spoke English. I had one kid by the end of the first semester who was getting top scores. I thought to myself, if this kid is still where he was in Africa, he doesn’t have that opportunity. All he needed was a change of scenery,” Dempsey explained. “If people can do this in Grundy, I can do this in West Virginia.”
“If I can get these kids educated and even one out of 50 goes back to their country and tries to make a change, we are talking about a world impact. Not changing only a kid’s life, but changing an entire community. It can be a world impact.”
Putting his law practice on hold, Dempsey founded IJN WV in an effort to mimic what he had learned at Mountain Mission. After a short stint with Heritage Christian Academy, Dempsey was presented the opportunity to bring IJN WV to Beckley.
“When this opportunity was presented to me at Beckley, I prayed about it and talked to my mentors,” Dempsey said. “We played here twice last year and I got to know the people. I had to take the opportunity.”
Along the same time as Dempsey was making his announcement to come to Beckley, a bombshell announcement came out of southern West Virginia. David Early, the highly touted Division I prospect from Logan, was transferring to Beckley Prep.
People instantly tied the two moves to each other, thinking Early would be playing for Dempsey.
“David is playing with the post-grad team,” Dempsey said. “He will not be playing on our team. It is an odd situation, but I have not even spoken to him. When he announced he was coming, people started calling me. I knew it would eventually be tied to me and I got some ugly voice mails. (David) had previously developed a relationship with the post-grad team here.”
Similar to Huntington Prep and Teays Valley Christian, Beckley Prep IJN WV will compete on a national level with several top 50 teams slated to visit Beckley.
“We will play on the national level because we will be playing year-round,” Dempsey said. “It is tough for us to abide by a state’s governing body. Most of the kids I get have never played organized basketball or have no basketball experience.”
As the program gets off the ground, Dempsey welcomes all help from the community.
“Without donations or revenue, this doesn’t happen. We are a non-profit and we are looking for help,” Dempsey said. “We are looking at everything from host families, volunteers, to donations. It takes an extreme amount of money to get the kids here, house and feed them. But there is an opportunity here that we can really build something special.”
IJN WV is a 501(c)3 tax, non-profit and any donation are tax deductible according to current tax laws regarding charitable non-profits. Anyone interested in helping IJN WV can contact them at contact.ijnwv@gmail.com or by mail at P.O. Box 581, Prosperity, WV 25909.
