National Guard Duals return Friday

The state’s biggest duals tournament — albeit pared down just a bit — is back.
The West Virginia Army National Guard Duals will be held Friday and Saturday at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. Wrestling will get started Friday at noon and resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
The duals have returned after the Covid-shortened 2021 season was limited to quads and tri-matches. The number of teams has been reduced from 32 to 24 as the virus continues to affect sports at all levels, but the chance to have the event on the schedule after a one-year hiatus is special.
“Last year was just so abnormal with your quads and tris, it took away the big tournament feel,” tournament director and Oak Hill coach David Vincent said. “Frankly, I think it does not prepare kids properly for the big stage of the state tournament. I feel you need to be in some of these larger tournaments to be ready for that. That’s what I’m more excited about.
“And I missed seeing a lot of the folks that show up to that every year. It’s a favorite tournament for a lot of coaches, a lot of kids and a lot of people.”
The 24 teams will start off divided into three pools of eight. After that, the teams will be repooled into eight pools of three. The top 12 teams will place and each team will be given a trophy to present to its Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Making up Pool A will be Independence, Nicholas County, Richwood, Meadow Bridge, Sissonville, Gilmer County, Liberty Harrison and Braxton County. Pool B will have Woodrow Wilson, Liberty, Greenbrier West, PikeView, Webster County, Clay County, Winfield and Lewis County. In Pool C, Oak Hill, Greenbrier East, Midland Trail, Princeton, Hurricane, Richlands, Va., and two-time defending champion Johnson Central, Ky., will be joined by a team to be named.
“A lot of the same (teams) will be coming. Some opted not to make the trip, just an off year with Covid still in the mix,” Vincent said. “There’s some that’s a little bit hesitant. Ideally, I’d like to have 32 teams. And I’m OK with 24 this year. Next year I’m going to pick it back up and have a solid 32 teams.”
Each year the tournament is held in memory of Lee Parlier, who started the event in 2008. Parlier passed away in 2016.
A moment of silence will be observed before the matches start on Friday.
“It’s the right thing to do, No. 1,” Vincent said. “No. 2, this tournament started (because) Lee had a vision for it, and he loved the sport. He should be honored for it.
“I know, had he not left us as early as he did, he would definitely be in the Wrestling Hall of Fame at some point just by putting his dues in. The least we can do is honor him at this tournament.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber