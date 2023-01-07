SUMMERSVILLE — One thing about a program on the rise is that the learning never stops.
Another thing — the wins keep coming.
Woodrow Wilson notched a narrow 36-33 win over Johnson Central, Ky., to clinch the championship at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals. The Flying Eagles broke the Golden Eagles’ grip on the title they had won three straight years.
Johnson Central defeated the Flying Eagles 53-27 in the decisive dual last season.
“We figured we’d be with Johnson Central again, and you know they got us last year,” Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. “I know we’re missing a heavyweight, but I feel like we’re a little bit more solid as a team in every weight class.”
Woodrow went 8-0 on the weekend and notched its fourth team victory of the season, adding to titles at the Bruce Niday Classic, the Fallen Heroes Tournament and the Class AAA Region 3 state duals qualifier on Wednesday.
The match with Johnson Central was the only close one for the Flying Eagles, and it was close to not happening.
After Jackson Woods’ 5-2 loss to Zac Scott at 106 pounds, Garrett Johnson tied it up with a win over Ryan Smith at 113.
That started a run of eight straight wins for the Flying Eagles, who surged ahead 36-3. Four of those matches came via pin, and the Eagles needed every one.
Nick Dvorak’s pin at 150 actually secured the win for Woodrow. The Golden Eagles could have still pushed the match to a 33-33 tie at that point, and the criteria tiebreaker would have went to Woodrow by virtue of its eight match wins to Johnson Central’s six.
It almost came down to that. Johnson Central won the remaining five matches, four via pin and the forfeit at 285.
Therein lies the learning.
“It came down to that match, because (Dvorak) ripped off a big pin,” Osborne said. “That made up some ground and actually made up for a couple of mistakes later on in the lineup. … You can go all the way down, Jackson Woods not getting pinned, because that would have tied it up, too. So it comes down to every little thing in these matches.”
Dvorak was named Woodrow’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the weekend.
“Just fighting off your backs, not experienced guys fighting off their backs, getting major decisions or tech falls is way better than getting pinned,” said 157-pound senior Ethan Osborne. “You could win or lose by a point, win the whole dual just like that one. Three point right there. That’s how important it is, getting your pins. Most important is getting your wins, but after that you’ve got to focus on major decisions, tech falls, pins and bonus points.”
l l l
Independence coach Cliff Warden also found the day to be a teachable moment.
The Patriots went 4-0 to win their pool on Friday and earn placement in the championship pool Saturday. Day two wasn’t nearly as fruitful — the Patriots lost all four of their duals on Saturday to Woodrow, Johnson Central, Braxton County and Berkeley Springs.
Certainly not the performance Warden would have liked to have seen, but he is experienced enough to see the big picture.
“We ended up part of the way through and got down a guy or two, and at that point in time (you) maybe not win the duals but you have good matchups. We had several matches that we lost that were winnable so we weren’t able to win the dual. However, those guys got better. … Success is not based on whether you get your hand raised or not. Its the effort and the attitude and the coachability.”
Warden used as an example freshman Jesse Adams, who wrestled up at 175 against Woodrow and lost to Jay Jones.
“That ain’t going to keep him from winning a state title,” Warden said. “It’s probably going to help him, because he’s going to learn to deal with long, strong kids and find points.”
l l l
Independence finished fifth overall. Also locally, Greenbrier West had a strong weekend, going 4-0 on the first day (its only loss to Johnson Central) and 3-1 on Saturday (a 40-39 loss to Hurricane on criteria).
The Cavaliers were seventh, Liberty was 10th.
l l l
Most area teams will be wrestling at either the Winner’s Choice Tournament in Fairmont or at the Braxton County Invitational next weekend.
Liberty will be hosting the inaugural Lady Raider Rumble all girls tournament on Saturday.
