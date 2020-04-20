N.C. author writes biography on Fletcher Arritt

The inductees for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame were announced two weeks ago. The process to select those legends started long before that.
A list of eligible candidates was released days before Christmas and included men and women who have made significant impacts on the game. One of the men who made the list for the first time is from right here in southern West Virginia.
Fletcher Arritt grew up in Fayetteville, spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy and went on to play basketball as a scholarship athlete at the University of Virginia. In 1966, he returned to Fork Union to teach biology and assist his former coach, Bill Miller. It might not have been his intent, but there Arritt would stay for nearly half a century.
Arritt eventually became the head coach and spent 42 years doing more than just teach basketball. He instilled character and molded the lives of over 500 players who aspired to go on to the collegiate level. When he retired in 2012 — the same year he was diagnosed with and later beat cancer — Arritt had 890 career coaching wins.
He often has been referred to as "the best coach you've never heard of." But the coaches most people are familiar with, the likes of Roy Williams, Eddie Fogler and Dave Odom, know all about Arritt. And they all feel Arritt has done enough to be immortalized as a Hall of Famer.
That sentiment is shared by his former players, two of whom got the ball rolling toward that goal.
Greg Steele and Todd Black, Fork Union alumni who wound up playing together at the University of New Hampshire, approached oft-published author Bethany Bradsher about telling the story of their iconic mentor. Their idea was hatched when Fork Union held a court dedication for Arritt in 2018.
Bradsher and Steele both reside in Greenville, N.C., and have been friends for a number of years.
"I ran into him a couple of times, and at the end of 2018 he said, 'Hey, I think I have a book (idea) for you,'" Bradsher said. "I've published 10 books, mostly sports, a lot of biography. It was right in my wheelhouse of what I had done previously. At the time I thought I might be too busy to do it, but we talked and my schedule opened up a little bit."
Bradsher met Arritt for the first time in January 2019, along with his wife B.J. and son-in-law Brooks Berry, who played at Fork Union and West Virginia University before returning to FUMA as Arritt's assistant. Eleven months later, the book was published.
In "Body, Mind, Spirit and Basketball: How Fletcher Arritt and Fork Union Military Academy Helped Turn Hundreds of Boys Into Men," Bradsher writes not only about Arritt the man and coach, but also about the impact he had on his players. Her information came not only from the mouths of the men who lived it, but also from a veritable treasure trove of information. Business cards, rosters, score books — a seemingly limitless stream of basketball history.
“They had boxes and boxes of everything," Bradsher said. "One of the things that struck me was they had a big box of business cards that were just the coaches that recruited Fork Union. It's a who's-who of every big-time college coach you can imagine from the past 34 years. Another box of letters and notes that were sent to him when he retired. They gave me access to all of those things. That was a treat, just to get to go through all of their memorabilia that they have.”
Bradsher provides multiple accounts of how Arritt never compromised his principles or the standards set by Fork Union at the expense of discipline. One such case occurred in 1993, when a player by the name of Sidney Johnson was disciplined by one of his unit officers. Johnson was being recruited by Stanford, and a Cardinal coach was on his way cross country to watch Johnson play.
Arritt held him out anyway.
That wasn't the only time, and it probably didn't sit well with coaches who wasted such long trips. But it did nothing to sour their opinions of Arritt.
Bradsher got a first-hand impression of coaches' feelings for Arritt during the interview process for her book. One came when she was set to talk to Mike Young, who at the time was coaching Wofford right in the middle of an NCAA Tournament season. Young, who played for Arritt and is now the head coach at Virginia Tech, was getting the Terriers ready for the Southern Conference tournament.
"I was going to be in Charlotte anyway and I contacted (Young)," Bradsher said. "He said, 'Come on over here to my office.' He just made time for me. He didn't want to do it over the phone. He loves Fletcher so much. It could not have been a busier time for him as a head coach. Wofford had a great season last year. They were headed to the NCAA Tournament. That was amazing.
"Around the same time, March or late February, Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, and (head coach) Rick Barnes was calling me from his cell phone ... And I was like, 'I can't believe this man is calling me right now.' Every bit of that is a testament to Fletcher and how much they think of him. If the message involved Fletcher, they were going to make time. It had nothing to do with me, but who I was writing about. It was just cool to see that play out."
That's the kind of impression Arritt made. Fogler, who had head coaching stints at Wichita State, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, told Bradsher Arritt "needs to be on the front cover of Sports Illustrated with a major piece so everybody understands what a phenomenal guy and coach he is. The guy is awesome. He's incredible."
Of local interest, Bradsher writes about former Greenbrier East point guard Devon Smith, who had to convince Arritt not once but twice to make him part of the Blue Devils' roster. Smith ended up playing at Ohio State.
Another of Arritt's players, Phil Wall was at Fork Union in 2002-03 before going on to Division III Williams College. He has since produced many documentaries and is currently working on one about Arritt titled "The Passing Game". The name is in reference to the motion offense Arritt began implementing in the 1970s after witnessing it at camps run by another coaching legend, North Carolina's Dean Smith.
The print edition of the book is currently only being sold through Fork Union's website (forkunion.com), although the Kindle version can be found on Amazon. The book was published as a gift to Fork Union at the request of Steele and Black. All proceeds from sales go to the Fletcher Arritt Scholarship Fund and the FUMA Access Scholarship Fund.
