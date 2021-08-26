Mustain returns to lower numbers, versatile players

A vacant football coaching job at James Monroe High School has lured John Mustain out of retirement and back into the thick of preparation for the Mavericks’ new season.
Mustain, who for much of the school’s 26-year existence was a coach in Lindside, has succeeded his one-time successor, Chris Booth, as head football coach in Lindside. Mustain led the Mavs to three consecutive football playoff appearances before retiring in the spring of 2018.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out practically the entire 2020 slate of James Monroe’s football games. But the energy seems to have returned.
“It’s all been very positive,” Mustain said about his transition — if you can call it that. “There’s not going to be any major changes. It’s pretty much the same thing we’ve always done. We run practice pretty much the same way Donnie Jackson ran it, and David Witt ran it.”
One difference is in the number of students on the roster. The program used to have 60 or 70 players. Now, due to shrinking demographics, James Monroe is a Class A school and the roster tops out in the low 40s.
“We’re still basically in the same boat there that we’ve always been in,” Mustain said. “One or two injuries could hurt us.”
At the same time, he said he’s got a number of players competing, especially for the skill positions, and he’ll find places to use them all.
“We’re pretty fortunate, in that we’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts,” Mustain said.
The offense will again be a double-wing formation, with some use of the spread when it would be effective.
Mustain said he’s choosing among “four pretty good quarterbacks.” Josiah Hodges has a slight edge since Cooper Ridgeway can contribute at running back. Other rushers include incumbent senior Grant Lively and Braydie Carr. Both could also line up at receiver.
The wingback positions will be decided among juniors Eli Allen and Hayden Parker, sophomore Chaz Boggs and freshman Layton Dowdy. Evan Hunter is stationed at end, and the versatile Hodges is an option there. Cameron Thomas, a 6-foot-3 senior, returns at tight end, and fellow senior Jordan Feamster could also see time there.
“I really feel like we have the ability to spread the wealth at receiving,” Mustain said.
The offensive line has taken shape with Dylan Brim and Jeffery Jones at the tackles, Brady Baker and Jacob Hall at guard and Jakobey Meadows anchoring at center.
Mustain said, “That’s probably the biggest line that we’ve had, across the board, since that state runner-up team (in 2007) But they’ve got to go out and execute.”
That size could be crucial. The average weight of the 16 linemen on the preseason roster is 231.3 pounds, compared to an average of 151.2 for the remainder of the list.
Competing to start at defensive end are Thomas, Feamster and Jackson Phipps. On the interior front, the coaches plan to employ “a pretty good little rotation” of players including 238-pound freshman T.J. Howard.
The middle linebacker is a choice among Thomas, Granger Gore or Hall. The hybrid linebacker-safety positions include Ethan Ganoe on the weak side, and candidates on the flip side that include Lively, Parker and Feamster.
Potential starters at defensive back are Hodges, Carr, Boggs, Allen and Dowdy.
The punter position has turned into what Mustain called “a pretty good battle” between Allen and Feamster. The kicking duties were yet to be determined, the coach said in mid-August.
Running the offense is in the hands of coordinator Pat Boone. Mustain said, “I have always had all the confidence in the world in Pat calling the plays.”
The coaching staff also includes Mitchell Boone, Matt Phillips, Jack Phipps, B.J. Baker, Brady Chinault and Jason Goodman.
“In many ways, it’s a very experienced staff,” Mustain said. “There are some different faces, but they’re a good bunch. They support me tremendously, they help me out tremendously.”