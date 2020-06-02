Muscari elected to Concord Hall of Fame

Things have changed of late, but there was once a time when golf might have been the biggest thing in Evan Muscari's life.
"In high school, it was all I would think about," he said. "I would wake up and my dad would drop me off at Twin Falls and give me $20 to eat and I would spend all day there in the summer. This was before I could drive a cart because you had to have a drivers license. I would play all day long until Dad picked me up when it got dark."
Muscari estimates averaging 36 holes of golf per day back then. All that time paid off — he won a state championship as a senior at Wyoming East in 2009 and went on to a decorated career at Concord. On Monday, he was honored by the university with his selection to the Concord University Athletics Hall of Fame.
He is joined in the 2020 class by Amber Showalter (women's basketball, 2005-2009), Devin Smith (baseball, 2009-2013), DeWayne Smith (men's track & field, 1999-2004) and Mike Spradling (football, 1989-1992).
"To look at the pictures of the other Hall of Famers and all the accomplishments they had, for them to think I belong with them means the world to me," Muscari said.
The honor was certainly earned.
Muscari golfed for Concord from 2011-2014 and left as one of the best in program history. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, including the Mountain East Conference individual champion in 2013. He was an All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first-teamer in 2011 and 2012. His average score got lower each season, with a best of 73.8 his senior year.
Also a three-time Ping All-Region selection, Muscari won five tournament championships over his junior and senior seasons. As a senior he was third at the MEC Southern Regional and sixth at the NCAA Super Regional.
Muscari played one semester at Furman before transferring to Concord, from which both his mom Terri and dad Mike graduated.
"Concord was a special place," he said. "It felt like home. I had a lot of good times and made a lot of good friends and good teammates. I will always cherish my time there."
Muscari — who graduated from medical school last weekend and will begin residency at AccessHealth in Beckley — said his short game was his strength. His teammates often joked about how he struggled off the tee, only to still win the hole.
"I could always chip and pitch from inside 100 yards and putt well," he said. "I would hit some wayward drive and make a crazy birdie or par, so my escapability really helped me out."
Of course, that talent was molded during the many rounds played on hot summer days while he was in high school. A 54-hole day was not uncommon.
"I was walking, so I was in pretty good shape lugging that bag around," Muscari said. "I loved it. I never got tired because I was just ate up with it."
After graduating from Concord, Muscari began to get away from the game. He played in local tournaments as well as the West Virginia Amateur and West Virginia Open. Eventually, he quit playing for good.
That was something he never thought would happen.
"I don't even have a set of clubs," he said. "I just got burned out."
The fire, however, may get stoked again. Muscari said his 11-year-old son Talan has been bitten by the bug so he sees a return to the course coming soon.
"I can't have him beating me," Muscari said.
Odds are, dad will be able to show him a thing or two.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber