Murray resigns Oak Hill girls hoops job

Oak Hill High School will be searching for a new head girls basketball coach to usher it into a two-year trial run in the Class AAAA ranks.
Veteran coach Marshall Murray tendered his resignation earlier this month, and it is slated to be among the personnel moves acted on at the Fayette County Board of Education's planned March 24 meeting.
"I really didn't see any growth, as far as reaching the kids," said Murray, who was the longtime Valley girls coach before being bumped from that post in 2012. "It was just time."
"I've got a lot of stuff going on," he added.
Murray's wife, Kim, passed away in early 2019.
A senior operating supervisor for West Virginia American Water Company, Murray has also maintained his strong involvement in coaching and officiating in state and regional track and field circles. More recently, he's begun officiating more on the national level, too.
In recent years, the Red Devils have competed in "one of the toughest double-A sections," said Murray. "A lot of our losses were to ranked teams."
Oak Hill's switching back and forth between Class AAA and Class AA "didn't help us, either."
"I wanted to build something that will last, and I just didn't see that happening," Murray said. "It might be better for them if they have a new voice coming in.
"I thank them (the high school) for letting me be there and help out as much as possible."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe