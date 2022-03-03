Mention Webster County boys basketball these days, and the name Rye Gadd immediately comes to mind.
Don’t for a minute sleep on the rest of the Highlanders.
After a slow first half scoring-wise, Gadd, the senior all-stater, erupted for 26 points in the second half to finish with 34 as the No. 1 seed Highlanders dispatched No. 2 seed Greenbrier West 83-58 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 boys championship game Thursday on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center at Oak Hill High School.
Three Gadd teammates — sophomore Riley Clevenger (23 points), senior Connor Bell (12) and sophomore Rayden Triplett (10) — also did solid offensive damage as Webster County (20-3) kept the Cavaliers (15-9) on their heels all evening.
Of Clevenger’s 23, 12 occurred in the first quarter as Webster moved out to a 24-9 margin after eight minutes.
“The last couple of games, we’ve been shooting the ball really well,” said Webster County head coach Michael Gray, whose team connected on nine 3-point goals from all points on the court. “We’ve been getting that extra pass and shooting the ball well.”
While maybe not his team’s best effort of the season, Gray said the defeat of West is a continuation of a solid end-of-season stretch for the Highlanders, who won their fourth straight section championship. That run includes the magical, unbeaten 2019 state championship march.
“These young sophomores are getting shots and taking the pressure off Rye,” said Gray. “You had three sophomores and two seniors on the court at a time.
“I think that’s a lot of it, we’re sharing the ball really well. Rye is drawing some defenders, and we’re getting some shots for the young guys.
“We’re playing really well right now.”
“They made shots,” summed up Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson. “At halftime we were 3-of-12 at the line, and I couldn’t tell you how many we missed at the rim.
“I give our kids all the credit in the world for their effort. … I’m proud of our kids how they battled to the end. We’ve just got to make more shots and play a little bit better.”
The Highlanders proved to be a formidable foe, he said.
“Triplett and Clevenger made shots,” said Robertson. “You know Gadd is gonna make shots; you’ve just got to try to limit him.
“When all their kids make shots, they’re tough to guard. They put you in a bind, because if you’re going to play them man, it’s hard to guard Gadd one-on-one. That’s why he averages so much.
“So we tried to junk him and play zone and mix our defenses, and their other kids made shots. Give them all the credit.”
“Coach Gray does a great job,” Robertson continued. “They’ve been good for several years, and I think we’ve been good for several years. That’s what you want in high school basketball, a rivalry that’s been built between us. And they’ve been getting advantage of us.”
While the offensive attack was efficient, Gray said his team turned in a strong prevent effort, too.
“We ran some matchup zone type stuff, and I don’t know that they ever figured it out,” he said. “At times they did when they got to the paint, we had to help, but at times they were frustrated.”
In addition to filling the nets for 34, Gadd also set up his teammates for scores numerous times on the evening. He was also the recipient of a nifty lob pass from his teammate, Bell, with about 2:00 left, and the resulting perfectly-executed alley-oop slam left the score at 80-57.
Brayden McClung (22 points) and Chase McClung (21) combined for 43 of the Cavaliers’ points. Michael Kanode supplied 11 points.
Region 3 co-final games are set for Wednesday, March 9. Webster County will host Greater Beckley Christian, which lost 78-71 to James Monroe in the other half of the bracket. Greenbrier West will travel to play James Monroe in the other co-final.
The survivors of those two contests will punch their tickets to the state tournament the following week in Charleston.
Greenbrier West (15-9)
Brayden McClung 22, Chase McClung 21, Ty Nickell 2, Michael Kanode 11, Elijah Perkins 1.
Webster County (20-3)
Riley Clevenger 23, Rye Gadd 34, Rayden Triplett 10, Andrew Hardway 1, Dakota Blankenship 3, Connor Bell 12.
GW: 9 18 17 14 — 58
WC: 24 13 27 19 — 83
3-point goals: GW: 3 (B. McClung, C. McClung 2); WC: 9 (Clevenger 3, Gadd 2, Triplett 2, Bell 2). Fouled out: Perkins (GW); Triplett (WC)