LINDSIDE — James Monroe’s football team has long gone by the unofficial moniker of “Plowboys,” a tip of the helmet to Monroe County’s history steeped in the farming industry.
It has long been said that Mavericks players didn’t lift weights to get stronger, they moved bales of hay.
No moniker fits a position group better than the James Monroe offensive line. That position group has “plowed” the way for the Mavericks to rush for 4,003 yards and ring up 5,594 yards and 57 touchdowns on offense.
The undefeated Mavericks (12-0) and rated No. 1 in the Class A playoff pairings, will face their sternest test to date when long-time power Wheeling Central (10-1) makes its first trip to H.E. Comer Sports Complex Friday at 4 p.m.
For offensive linemen like Jeffrey Jones, “Plowboys” is a badge of honor.
“It lets people know we are going to be aggressive; we are going to be strong. We are going to be big, corn-fed boys,” said Jones, who admitted that he does in fact enjoy corn but would rather have a steak.
James Monroe is averaging 333.6 yards per game rushing, 132.6 passing and 466.2 overall. Only Class AA No. 2 Independence packs more of an offensive punch, averaging less than 10 yards more in those categories. James Monroe is the only team in the area to top 4,000 rush yards and 5,500 yards total offense.
Many opposing coaches have pointed to either the backside of the defense or the offensive line as strengths of this year’s Maverick team and the numbers bear that out.
Jacob Proffitt is one of the starters on that line, and he said he is glad he went back out for football after taking a two-year hiatus from football after middle school. He said the team enjoys the fact that the Mavericks can be pigeon-holed offensively.
“I’d call it an air-raid or a run-raid, because we can do both,” Proffitt said.
Jones had another word for it.
“Smashmouth,” he said. “Just tough. We push people off the ball.”
Cooper Ridgeway has led the stampede on the ground, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Braydie Carr has 812 yards and 12 touchdowns, Chaz Boggs 314 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Layton Dowdy 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Dowdy has completed 78 of 118 passes (66.1 percent completion percentage) for 1,573 yards and 23 touchdowns (just four interceptions), and Eli Allen (28 receptions, 595 yards, 10 touchdowns), Ridgeway (21-347-6), Boggs (9-280-1) and Carr (8-208-3) are the leading receivers.
The team got sophomore Brady Baker, an all-stater as a freshman, back last week from a second knee injury, further giving the Mavericks some muscle up front.
Proffitt knows the Mavericks in most corners will be seen as a prohibitive underdog against Central.
“We really haven’t gotten much respect from news sites, and we’ve just taken it to heart, we are working harder, pushing and doing our best to win a state championship,” Proffitt said.
Wheeling Central is a perennial Class A power whose one loss was to Beaver Local, Ohio, 49-35.
The Maroon Knights played just two regular season games against a West Virginia school, making a midseason journey to Welch, beating Mount View 53-8. They also beat Berkeley Springs 61-6 and have dispatched Man (41-7) and Wahama (48-14) in the postseason.
Senior Lorenzo Ferrera is Central’s top weapon, with team-highs in both rushing (113 carries, 1,494 yards and 26 touchdowns) and receiving (24 receptions, 473 yards, eight touchdowns). Senior Riley Watkins has 943 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, freshman Isaac Martin 488 yards and six touchdowns and quarterback Payton Hildebrand is 49-of-81 passing for 921 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wheeling Central is averaging 403.9 yards per game on offense, including 316.2 rushing and nearly 45 points per game.
An area to watch is kicking and both kickers have been good. Eli Tucker is 51-of-56 on PATs and has two field goals. James Monroe’s Owen Jackson is 50-of-54 on PATS and has three field goals.
It’s the first time a school from Monroe County has faced Wheeling Central. Neither Peterstown nor Union ever played the Maroon Knights.
