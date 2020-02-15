Boys
Shady Spring 83, Independence 49
Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring remained undefeated Friday night with an 83-51 win over county rival Independence on Senior Night.
Tommy Williams led all scorers with 29 points while fellow senior Luke LeRose added 24.
Chase Mullins, who has been the team’s manager for four years, checked in with the first eight points of his career as well in the win.
Jared Cannady led Independence with 18.
Shady Spring (18-0) travels to Class AA No. 3 Bluefield Monday.
Independence (9-7)
Goodson 6, McKinney 4, Cannady 18, Bolen 6, Brooks 3, Guy 4, Perry 2, Goodson 8
Shady Spring (18-0)
Tommy Williams 29, Greyson Shepherd 3, Luke LeRose 24, Braden Chapman 9, Todd Duncan 3, Cole Chapman 7, Chase Mullins 8
I: 8 16 10 15 — 49
SS: 13 38 15 17 — 83
3-point goals: I: Players; SS: Players. Fouled out: None.
Woodrow Wilson 74, Hurricane 67
hurricane — Class AAA No. 8 Woodrow Wilson survived an upset bid on the road at Hurricane Friday to walk away with a 74-67 win in head coach Ron Kidd’s 500th career game.
Maddex McMillen and Ayden Ince led the Flying Eagles with 17 points each, while Richard Law scored 15 and Ben Gilliam added 14.
Austin Dearing led the Redskins with a game-high 22 points.
Woodrow Wilson (13-7) will next play Spring Valley at the MSAC Night of Champions Saturday.
Woodrow Wilson (13-7)
Richard Law 15, K.J. Jones 9, Ben Gilliam 14, Ayden Ince 17, Maddex McMillen 17, Keynan Cook 2. Totals: 74.
Hurricane
Nick Kennedy 4, Trig Browning 3, J.T James 7, Austin Womack 15, Curtis Colley 13, Ethan Spolarich 5, Austin Dearing 22. Totals: 67.
WW: 21 12 18 23 — 74
H: 25 15 14 13 — 67
3-point goals: WW: ( (Law 3, Jones, Ince 2, McMillen 3); H: 9 (Browning, Womack 3, Cooley 2, Spolarich, Dearing 2). Fouled out: None.
Greater Beckley 66, Mount View 39
Class A No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian rolled past sectional rival Mount View, 66-39, Friday on Senior Night.
Elijah Edwards led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Kaden Smallwood scored 13, Sean Hoskins added 12 and Thad Jordan chipped in 11.
Tony Bailey led the Golden Knights with 15 points and Liam Fultineer had 12.
Greater Beckley (16-4) travels to Greenbrier East Tuesday.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 15, Kris Jackson 2, Brenden Rotenberry 5, Malaki Bishop 5, Liam Fultineer 12. Totals: 15 8-21 39.
Greater Beckley Christian (16-4)
Elijah Edwards 14, Thad Jordan 11, Isaiah Hairston 7, Kristin Krunic 2, Ezra Drumheller 2, Sean Hoskins 12, Kaden Smallwood 13, Luka Seselj 3, Jacob Staly 2. Totals: 27 7-11 66.
MV: 7 10 8 14 — 39
GBC: 15 15 20 16 — 66
3-point goals: MV: 1 (Rotenberry); GBC: 5 (Edwards 2, Smallwood 2, Seslj). Fouled out: Hoskins (GBC).
Meadow Bridge 71, Union 41
clarksburg — Hunter Claypool scored 21 points as Meadow Bridge picked up its second win of the season, defeating Union 71-41 in the Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Caidan Connor scored 13 points while Michael Bragg added 11 for the Wilcats.
Daniel Savage led Meadow Bridge with 19 points.
Meadow Bridge will travel to Summers County on Tuesday.
Union
Danial Savage 19, Kenneth Adams 9, Devin Gaither 6, Ryan Bennett 5, Viktor Slavov 2
Meadow Bridge (2-14)
Hunter Claypool 21, Michael Bragg 11, Caidan Connor 13, Jacob Cooper 4, Evan McCoin 5, Connor Mullins 5, Seton Mullins 6, Colin Woods 2, Colson Ford 4
U: 9 6 8 18 — 41
MB: 22 13 16 20 — 71
3-point goals — U: 1 (Savage); MB: 4 (Claypool 1, Cooper 1, McCoin 1, Connor Mullins 1). Fouled Out — U: Gaither
Richwood 63, Midland Trail 51
hico — Wade Ritchie scored 31 points as Richwood picked up a road win over Midland Trail Friday night in Hico.
Braden Spencer complemented Ritchie with 13 points while while Camden Lawrence scored 10.
Midland Trail’s Ayden Lesher scored 26 while Indy Eades added 16.
Midland Trail will host Van on Monday.
Richwood
Ayden Miller 6, Braden Spencer 13, Camden Lawrence 10, Dale Boone 3, Wade Ritchie 31
Midland Trail
Indy Eades 16, Ayden Lesher 26, John-Paul Morrison 4, Ayden Simms 4, Kade Kincaid 4, Ayden Isaacs 2, Bo Persignr 3, Bo Campbell 2
R: 14 20 14 15 — 63
MT: 6 10 20 25 — 51
3-point goals — R: 5 (Miller 2, Spencer 2, Ritchie 1); MT: 5 (Eades 2, Lesher 1, Morrison 1, Persinger 1). Fouled Out — MT: Isaacs, Simms
Webster County 72, Richwood 29
upper glade — Freshman Sydney Baird scored a game-high 25 points to lead Webster County past Richwood, 72-29 Friday.
Ceressa Williams and Rosie Wright added 11 points apiece for the Lady Highlanders, while Hannah Cutlip and Natalie Snyder added eight points each.
Becca O’Dell scored 12 for the Lady Lumberjacks and Trinity Amick added 11.
Webster County travels to Midland Trail Wednesday.
Richwood
Becca O’Dell 12, Trinity Amick 11, Hannah Lipps 2, Kiara Smith 4. Totals: 14 1-4 29.
Webster County
Ceressa Williams 11, Holly Perrine 6, Gretchen Cogar 2, Rosie Wright 11, Hannah Cutlip 8, Natalie Snyder 8, Haley Leichliter, 2. Sydney Baird 25 Totals: 29 7-8 72.
R: 12 9 4 4 — 29
WC: 25 17 16 14 — 72
3-point goals: R: None; WC: 7 (Perrine 2, Wright, Cutlip, Baird 3). Fouled out: None.