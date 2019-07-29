Mullins leads Miners past Champion City

springfield, ohio — Wil Mullins’ best day as a West Virginia Miner helped the team end a three-game losing streak.
Mullins pitched four strong innings of relief, and his infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a 13-7 win over Champion City on Sunday.
The 2017 Greater Beckley Christian graduate entered in the fifth with the Miners (18-33) trailing 6-1. He struck out five and walked one while holding the Kings to three hits and one run.
Mullins (1-1) struck out the side in the sixth and left runners in scoring position in the seventh and eighth. The Kings (23-27) loaded the bases with a single, walk and hit batter in the eighth, but Mullins got Chase Carney to line out to end the inning.
Meanwhile, the Miners’ bats woke up after struggling since the All-Star break.
After being held to a combined 12 hits and three runs in a three-game sweep by Terre Haute, and then going hitless through the first four innings Sunday, the Miners began to show life in the fifth.
They broke through in the sixth with five runs and five hits, highlighted by Ross Mulhall’s team-leading ninth homer, a three-run blast that helped draw the Miners to within 7-6.
They took control in the eighth, and Mullins played a big part on a day when Miners manager Mike Syrett eschewed the designated hitter.
After Brock Randels scored the tying run on an error, Mullins reached on an infield single to drive in Kyle Schaefer for an 8-7 lead. One batter later, Clayton Mehlbauer nailed a three-run homer to put the Miners up by four.
The Miners added two runs in the ninth — the first on an RBI single by Mullins, who finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Noah Freimuth was 3-for-4 for the Miners, who had 14 hits on the evening.
The Miners will be at Lafayette tonight for the start of a two-game series against the Aviators. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.