Wil Mullins is known more for his pitching, but he was also an accomplished hitter. He was a first-team all-stater as a junior at Greater Beckley Christian, when he hit .558 for the Crusaders.
But his days as a competitive hitter ended when he focused on his pitching at WVU Tech. That changed Sunday, however, and it looked like Mullins hadn’t missed a beat.
Mullins got to hit for the first time in two years in the West Virginia Miners’ game at Champion City. He delivered, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a 13-7 victory to start a four-game road trip.
Mullins wound up going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in and has a gaudy OPS of 1.334.
The last time Mullins batted in a game that counted was his senior year at Greater Beckley, but that wasn’t the last time he picked up a bat.
“I always like to hit for fun,” Mullins said. “I go to the cages with my dad (Ed) on occasion when we have the time.”
Mullins got the job done both on the mound and at the plate. He entered the game in the fifth inning with the Miners trailing 6-1 and shut the Kings down for four innings.
Meanwhile, an offense that had been dormant for 28 innings woke up and then started making up for lost time with a five-run sixth. Another five-run outburst in the eighth gave the Miners a four-run lead, and Mullins was right in the middle.
After Brock Randels scored the tying run on an error, Mullins reached on an infield single to drive in Kyle Schaefer for an 8-7 lead. One batter later, Clayton Mehlbauer nailed a three-run homer to make it 11-7.
The Miners added two runs in the ninth — the first on an RBI single by Mullins.
The Miners lost two bats when leading hitter Matt Rubayo and Dakota McFadden left after Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Terre Haute. That left the team with only one position player in the dugout. The Miners had the look of a National League lineup, with the pitcher hitting for himself in the No. 9 hole.
Mullins probably felt like he was back at Greater Beckley in more ways than one. The Crusaders had only 11 players on the roster when Mullins was a senior, taking the designated hitter out of the equation.
“We (the Miners) didn’t have a DH to do it for me,” Mullins said. “I just tried to stand back and wait for my pitch. I found one I wanted and hit it.”
Mullins’ performance on the mound was just as clutch. In his best performance of the summer, Mullins (1-1) held the Kings to three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one.
“I try to keep an even-keel demeanor, so I’m always pretty self-confident and I try not to get too worked up,” Mullins said. “This was definitely my best outing. ... This (the Prospect League) is up from what I’m used to, but I think I have settled in a little bit and am finding my place. I’m pretty comfortable.”
Mullins, a rising junior at Tech, joined the Miners July 7 and has steadily improved. He will carry the experience with him moving forward.
“I think after this I will be a lot more confident when I go back to school and wherever else I am,” he said.
And who knows? Maybe Tech coach Lawrence Nesselrodt will have a new secret weapon waiting to take a few cuts.
