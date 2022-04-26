Ava Mullins comes from a softball/baseball family, a fact that has shown during the Woodrow Wilson softball team's breakout season.
Her dad Ed is the team's first base coach; her brother Wil is pitching at Fairmont State after completing his degree at WVU Tech; and her sister Cindianne played softball for the Flying Eagles.
That kind of pedigree can pay off well for a team in a tight situation — just as it did Tuesday.
Mullins led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a standup triple and scored on fellow senior Kayla Bird's single up the middle for a 2-1 win over Independence.
It capped a four-hit night for Mullins, who was a home run short of the cycle. She has done well in making a name for herself.
"It's great, but sometimes there's been a lot of pressure," Mullins said. "My brother played great, of course, and my dad, they're both collegiate athletes. So there's pressure sometimes; they expect you to do so good. But it's great because they always push you to work harder."
She scored both runs for Woodrow, which overcame stranding 11 runners on base. The Flying Eagles improved to 13-2 and will be the No. 1 seed for next week's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
It's been a compelling turnaround for the program, one Mullins has first-hand knowledge of.
"My sister played here 20 years ago and we've never had a team like this," Mullins said. "I've watched it all the way through. It's great. Our pitching, that's definitely something that has helped. And really, all these girls just have great chemistry."
A youth emergence on the mound has been huge, but senior leadership came through in the seventh.
Mullins lined the first pitch of the inning from Delaney Buckland into left field. The ball rolled to the fence and Mullins never stopped running. The throw from the outfield came into second, but Mullins was already halfway to third by then.
"Obviously when it's a tied game like that and you're coming up in the seventh, being the home team, you're scoring — that's your object there," Mullins said. "Right in that lineup, I'm 3 and Kayla comes up 4. She's a power hitter, so really I was trying to get on. Trying to get at least to second. Trying to get a bigger hit, but definitely just trying to get on."
The Patriots pitched to Bird, who also had been perfect at the plate at that point with two hard-hit singles and a walk. She got ahead 3-0 then singled solidly into center field to bring in Mullins with the winning run.
It also made a winner of pitcher Aubrey Smallwood. The freshman has emerged as a force, although she had to work through more adversity against the Patriots than she is accustomed.
Smallwood overcame seven walks by holding the Patriots to four hits and striking out 10. The Patriots left six runners on base, all in scoring position.
"She had a little different game for her than normal," Woodrow coach Pam Davis said. "She had several walks but she did good (overall). She stays composed. That's one thing about her. She's confident, and I like that."
Senior catcher Taylor McDaniel helped by throwing out base stealers in the first and fourth innings.
The biggest defensive play for the Flying Eagles came in the top of the seventh.
Smallwood struck out the first two batters of the evening before Buckland laced a single into right field. Smallwood then fell behind 3-0 on Trista White before the Flying Eagles elected to put her on.
Brooklyn White, the courtesy runner for Buckland, stole third with Alli Hypes in the middle of a battle with Smallwood. On a 1-2 count, she broke for the plate and a rundown ensued. Eventually she was tagged out at the plate by first baseball Brooklyn Bird to end the inning and set the stage for the walkoff.
It almost didn't happen after one of the infielders dropped the ball.
"We've done a couple of rundowns this year so I knew that they had it down," Davis said. "But when she dropped it — oh, my heart dropped. But she got right back and got her. It was great."
Independence (13-11) took a brief 1-0 lead in the fifth. Allie Warden led off with an infield single. Kayla Bird then caught Emma Lilly's short popup and fired to first to try to double up Warden, but the ball got away and Warden went to second.
She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Trista White's two-out single.
Woodrow got the run back in the bottom half. Mullins hit a deep double to left center with one out and scored when Kayla Bird scorched a single into left.
Buckland scattered nine hits over six-plus innings, striking out 13 and walking one.
"She keeps us in games," Independence coach Ken Adkins said. "And I know she's frustrated. She feels like she has to — and she does have to carry us. And she's carrying us. And we're not giving her much help."
Adkins said the team is not hitting well enough right now and hasn't looked ready to play.
"And it's on me," Adkins conceded. "It's my fault. It's my job to get them ready, and they're just not ready. ... Woodrow is much improved. I've been here 10 years and I had never lost to them."
Woodrow will host Nicholas County on Thursday, while Indy will close its regular season Thursday at Class AAA power Nitro.
