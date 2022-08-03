WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — What a 24-hour turnaround for Noah Mullens.
One day after shooting a 4-over, Mullens turned in a 4-under on the Old White TPC course to win the 103rd West Virginia Amateur on Wednesday, finishing two strokes ahead of Cam Roam and Davey Jude.
It was the first State Am title for the recent Marshall graduate.
Mullens scored an eagle on the par-5 17th hole to ice the victory.
Mullens went into the day trailing leaders Cam Roam, Davey Jude and Ryan Bilby by one stroke. His 4-under was the low round of the day.
Roam and Jude both fired 3-under to finish tied for runner-up at 3-under.
Lewisburg's Nick Dent and Bilby tied for a top five finish at 3-over.
