Mullens takes lead at W.Va. Amateur

Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldLandon Perry, of Shady Spring, hits his tee shot on the par-4 sixth hole during the first round of the 101st West Virginia Amateur on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. Perry shot a 1-under 69 on Wednesday and is tied with Daniels' Jackson Hill at 1-over for the tournament.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)