Mullens takes lead at W.Va. Amateur

Noah Mullens shot a 3-under 67 to take the lead at the halfway point of the 101st West Virginia Amateur Wednesday on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier.
The Marshall senior sits at 5-under and is ahead of first-round leader Mitch Hoffman and Philip Reale by two strokes. Mullens and Reale began the day tied for second with defending champion Mason Williams, who shot 1-over on Wednesday and is in a three-way tie for fifth at 1-under.
Alex Easthom is two shots off Mullens for fourth place.
Tied with Williams is Cam Roam, who had the round of the day at 5-under. Roam, who shot a 74 on Tuesday, was bogey free and birdied four holes on the back nine.
The other golfer at 1-under is 13-time Amateur champion Pat Carter.
Locally, Shady Spring's Landon Perry rebounded for a 1-under and sits at 1-over for the tournament.
Woodrow Wilson graduate Jackson Hill flirted with the lead early in his round Wednesday. He birdied four of his first five holes to get to 4-under and a tie with Reale atop the leaderboard. However, three consecutive bogeys slowed his momentum and he finished with a round of 1-over after Tuesday's even-par.
Hill and Perry are in a three-way tie for 10th.
Local golfers surviving the cut line (11-over) were Todd Duncan of Daniels (3-over), Beckley's Chris Daniels (6-over) and Justin Estep of Grassy Meadows (8-over).
The tournament moves back to the Meadows Course today for the third round. Tee times will begin at 7:20 a.m.