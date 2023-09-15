After a long summer break, the Grand National Cross Country Racing Series will return to action here in southern West Virginia.
The Mountaineer — the 10th stop on the GNCC tour — is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
The event, which made its debut in 2019, serves as an annual salute to first responders as part of remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The last GNCC tour stop was at Snowshoe Resort the last weekend of June.
Gates will open at 6 a.m. both days. Racing will run all day Saturday, starting with 50cc micro ATV racing at 8 a.m., followed by a youth ATV race at 9:30 a.m. An amateur ATV race will start at 11 a.m., then the pro ATV race from 2-4 p.m. Racing will conclude with specialized turbo eMTB racing and ePeeWee (STACYC) racing.
Saturday will conclude with the Team Faith nondenominational chapel service at 7 p.m.
Sunday will start with a youth bike race at 8 a.m. An amateur bike race will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and the weekend will wrap up with a pro bike race from 1-4 p.m.
Online ticket sales have ended. Tickets can be purchased onsite, $30 for fans ages 12 and over and $20 for kids 6-11. Kids 5 and under get in free.
Racing can be seen live on RacerTV.com starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.gnccracing.com.
