The NCAA Division II wrestling teams from West Virginia made a great showing in their national tournament a couple of weeks ago. The competition took place at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., and when it ended, West Liberty claimed fourth place.
Cole Laya (125 pounds) and Tyler Warner (133) won individual titles in their respective weight classes. It was Warner’s second championship and his third time earning All-America status. He wrestled in Pennsylvania as a high schooler.
This was Laya’s first title and second time as an All-American. He hails from East Fairmont High School, where he won the state championship three times and was runner-up once. His high school record was an astounding 189-7.
Danny Irwin is the head coach at West Liberty and one of his assistants is Mike Carpenter, a former Liberty High School wrestler. Carpenter won the state championship in 2008 while wrestling as a heavyweight. He went on to start at West Liberty and earned a degree in exercise physiology.
Conner Craig (184) is from Pennsylvania and finished as a runner-up this year. Teammate Francesco Borsellino (285) from Ohio finished seventh, earning him All-America honors. Borsellino also played football for the Hilltoppers as a defensive lineman. Craig and Warner are seniors but can return with eligibility granted by the pandemic rule.
Fairmont State also celebrated its first-ever All-American and national champion in wrestling. Luke Martin won the national championship at 149 pounds and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Luke is a product of Parkersburg South, where he won three state championships. He has two years of eligibility left.
One school you need to watch is Glenville State. The Pioneers have invested great sums of money in their athletic facilities and the new WACO Center is a great home for the wrestling team. It is also a big attraction for incoming recruits. The school has also recruited Dylan Cottrell as its head coach.
Cottrill was a four-time state champion from Roane County High School, won the Dutton Award and finished high school with a 181-4 record.
He went to Appalachian State, transferred to West Virginia University and became the first-ever Big 12 champion for the Mountaineers. After a successful career at WVU, he went to Brown University as an assistant wrestling coach.
Glenville State restarted its wrestling program this year after shutting down the sport in 1974. Cottrell welcomed 14 wrestlers this initial year and has several top recruits coming next season. Two names that have been rumored as future Pioneers are Hunter Delong and Gavin Quiocho. Delong is currently at WVU and Quiocho is a senior at Parkersburg South. Multiple state championships right there.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Jeff Martin, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.