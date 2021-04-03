A week after scoring eight points in the final minute to beat Wyoming East, Woodrow Wilson was on the opposite side of that gut punch Saturday.
Leading 49-45 with under a minute left, the Lady Flying Eagles yielded two free throws and gave up a turnover that led to a score, eventually falling 53-50 in overtime to No. 4 Morgantown in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Morgantown's Lindsay Bechtel connected on two free throws and later scored the tying layup after the Lady Mohigans trapped Beckley and forced a turnover.
"I took a timeout before that when we were up two and I knew we'd come up and press," Morgantown head coach Jason White said. "Our big left the basket and gave them an easy bucket for them to go up four so I thought then our girls might get deflated, but they came right back and hit the free throws and then they got the turnover.
"We trapped them and I give our freshman point guard who was in at the time a lot of credit. She threaded the pass off that turnover that gave us the layup."
Early it looked as if Beckley would pull away.
The Lady Flying Eagles scored the final 10 points of the first quarter, capping a frame in which center Jamara Walton scored nine points and the team held Morgantown to 3-of-13 shooting from the field en route to a 19-9 lead.
The second quarter saw a turning of the tide.
The Lady Mohigans opened the quarter with two straight 3-pointers and eventually took the lead when Kaitlyn Ammons scored on a layup. Beckley retook the lead when Cloey Frantz nailed a 3, but Ammons had the answer with a trey of her own.
"I thought we settled down," White said. "Credit to coach (Brian) Nabors. Beckley, they came out and I told our kids, we took a punch. We came out in multiple defenses and we couldn't get a stop. I thought once we finally made a switch defensively it kind of sparked us on the offensive end. It's funny how that works, but once we got some stops we got a lot more confident in what we were shooting.
"I didn't think we took bad shots in the first quarter, they just weren't going in. Then all of a sudden we get some stops and we saw them start going through the hoop and I thought our subs gave us some great energy. I thought Kate Hawkins in the second quarter really sparked our team."
Also adding life to Morgantown's offense was its ability to secure offensive rebounds and create extra shots. The Lady Mohigans had 13 for the game, taking seven more shots than Beckley through three quarters.
"We're working hard, but we're not doing the fundamentals in those situations," Beckley head coach Brian Nabors said. "We were aggressive, but they were more aggressive. I told them we wanted it, but they wanted it more. We gave 100 percent effort but they gave 110 percent. Sometimes we think we have the ball secured or somebody else has it.
"Sometimes we have chances to get our own offensive rebounds but we stand and watch the ball. It's just something we have to stress more, reinforce, practice and learn from it to get better."
While Morgantown found an answer on offense, shooting 7-of-10 from the field in the second, and defensively to Walton, who was held scoreless in the second and third quarters, it struggled against Beckley's other senior in Frantz, who scored all 10 of her team's second-quarter points.
Her final three points of the quarter gave Beckley a 29-27 lead at the break, but offense came to a standstill on both sides in the third, as the teams combined to score just 11 points.
Morgantown opened the final frame by extending its lead to five, but a team effort that included 3s from Frantz, Olivia Ziolkowski and Lataja Creasey helped the Flying Eagles to the lead they eventually fumbled away.
After Morgantown tied the game, Beckley had the last possession with seven seconds left. Inbounding from the side, Frantz drove right and put up a floater that missed but was hauled in by Beckley. With two seconds left, the Flying Eagles drew a shooting foul, but missed both free throws to send the game into overtime.
"I thought Beckley ran a heck of a set on their final play and honestly we probably should have lost that game," White said. "They curled (Frantz) and we stepped up too far and she curled it and took off and got a good look and they had two players over there to get the offensive rebound. We were just fortunate they missed the foul shots.
"On the flip side of that, I thought we returned the favor in overtime. We missed our free throws to keep them alive."
Morgantown went up 53-50 in overtime with over a minute left but Beckley squandered its opportunities to tie or take the lead, missing three free throws and three 3-pointers. The Lady Mohigans fared no better, missing the front end of three consecutive one-and-one foul shot situations, keeping Beckley's hope alive but it never capitalized.
"We panicked at the end of regulation," Nabors said "It was a good defensive effort from Morgantown, but we panicked. I tried to call a timeout before the turnover but I really thought we could break their trap. This one stings, but we've got to learn from it."
Beckley will host Greenbrier East Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
