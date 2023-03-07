Woof.
It is hard to put into words just how disappointing the (presumed) end of Marshall’s men’s basketball season was, but we’re going to give it a try.
First let’s go back to last Saturday. The Thundering Herd had its hands around the Sun Belt Conference regular season title and with it an automatic bid to the National Invitational Tournament to stick in its pocket should things go south in the SBC tournament but coughed up a lead late at Old Dominion.
So the Herd headed south for Pensacola, Florida, and the SBC tournament as the No. 3 seed and a double bye, but not a lot of momentum. I wrote in this space last week that MU needed to put the ODU loss out of its head and play like the team that was on a roll down the stretch prior to that.
As you are probably aware by now, that’s not what happened.
Marshall coughed up another loss in its first game of the Sun Belt tournament, this time to Texas State. The Thundering Herd went home early. Again.
Last year MU got past Florida International in the first round of the Conference USA tournament before a second-round exit against Louisiana Tech. In 2021, Marshall had a bye to the second round and promptly lost to Rice. The 2020 Herd squad looked like it might have been primed for a postseason run with a win against UTEP to open the C-USA tournament, but as we all know college basketball (and most of the world) shut down that week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We can keep going back. The 2019 Herd won a game against Rice before getting knocked out in the C-USA quarterfinals against Southern Miss. In 2018, Marshall won C-USA and beat Wichita State in the NCAA tournament – an outlier here, to be sure. MU was a C-USA finalist in 2017 and semifinalist in 2016, and just for the sake of rounding out the Dan D’Antoni era the Herd went out to Western Kentucky in the first round of his first C-USA tourney in charge of the Herd in 2015.
Now, let’s not make this all about D’Antoni. Yes, he is ultimately in charge of the direction of the program but he’s also the only coach at Marshall to win anything – let me repeat that, ANYTHING – with the Herd since the 1980s. D’Antoni shouldn’t get a full pass based on that, but it is something to keep in mind for the folks calling for his job.
If you follow that trajectory, however, it’s clear to see Marshall has had a run of miserable results in March ever since its lone trip to the NCAA tournament this century in 2018. This team felt like it could be the one to break that streak. Taevion Kinsey was absolutely incredible this season and is now the program’s all-time leading scorer (and it stinks he broke the record in that loss to Texas State because it feels like some of the shine came off what should be a remarkable moment in Herd hoops history). Andy Taylor was great, too, and with the team D’Antoni put around them this season just felt different.
And maybe the season was different. The buzz around Marshall basketball hasn’t been like this since the program’s previous all-time leading scorer, Charleston native Jon Elmore, finished school. The end of the season, however, was all too familiar to Thundering Herd fans. Disappointment.
There is still the possibility the NIT comes calling with an at-large bid, and if not MU could opt to get in on a pay-to-play postseason tournament. The NIT option kind of feels like a longshot, and the pay-to-play option feels a little gross right now (can you imagine, after what Marshall just went through in Pensacola, getting bounced early in one of those tournaments? Gross.), so the season is very likely over. And that's a bummer.
It feels like this group had more games in it, but that’s Marshall basketball in March these days – you hope for the best but it’s a bummer in the end.
l l l
In case you missed it, the Sun Belt tournament did, as it turns out, go on after Marshall’s early exit. South Alabama and Texas State both tried on the Cinderella slippers, but they didn’t quite fit either. The Bobcats, after beating Marshall, fell to Louisiana in the semifinals while the Jaguars run that included wins against No. 1 Southern Miss and No. 4 James Madison came to an end in the title game against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
For Louisiana, it will be the fifth NCAA tournament berth in program history and the first since 2014.
On the women’s side of the tournament, Marshall won its opener against Coastal Carolina before getting bounced in the quarterfinals by top seed and eventual tournament champion JMU.
