Shea Powell, 75, of Independence, left, and Tyler Linksweller, bring down, Jayden Brumfield, of Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Tyler Linksweller, 26, of Independence, breaks away for some yardage against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, plows through Man defenders for a large gain in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Cyrus Goodson, 2, of Independence, breaks away from, Jacob Walls, of Man, during the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away for some yardage against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away for a touchdown against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away for some yardage against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
It was just another day at the office for Independence, and it’s becoming a rather troublesome recurring theme.
Another game, another blowout victory, another running clock in the fourth quarter, another early night for the starters, most done before the end of the first half.
Atticus Goodson and Judah Price combined for 351 yards rushing and six touchdowns as the Class AA No. 3 Patriots rolled over Man 74-7 Friday night in Coal City.
1 of 16
101621 Independence 10.jpg
Independence entering the field during game against Man Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 11.jpg
Independence fans during game against Man Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 1.jpg
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, plows through Man defenders for a large gain in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 2.jpg
Cyrus Goodson, 2, of Independence, breaks away from, Jacob Walls, of Man, during the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 3.jpg
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away for some yardage against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 14.jpg
Independence cheerleader Lily Bragg, cheering during game against Man Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 4.jpg
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away for a touchdown against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 7.jpg
Independence head coach John Lilly, left, speaks with his quarterback Logan Phalin during game against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 5.jpg
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away for some yardage against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 8.jpg
Logan Thomas of Independence, takes a water break during game against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 6.jpg
Shea Powell, 75, of Independence, left, and Tyler Linksweller, bring down, Jayden Brumfield, of Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 9.jpg
Tyler Linksweller, 26, of Independence, breaks away for some yardage against Man in the first half Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 12.jpg
Independence cheerleader Angel Thompson, left, cheering during game against Man Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 13.jpg
Independence cheerleader Sydni Weis, makes a high leap cheering during game against Man Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 15.jpg
Independences 2020 homecoming queen Haley Piercy, crowns Tim Riffe the homecoming king during halftime Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)Haley Piercy
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101621 Independence 16.jpg
Independences 2020 homecoming queen Haley Piercy, crowns Bella Accord the homecoming queen during halftime Friday night at Independence High School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)Haley Piercy
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
The easy victories are starting to become worrisome for head coach John H. Lilly, not that winning by big margins is definitively negative.
“I’m real concerned about it, and I think the kids are concerned about it,” Lilly said. “They were a little disappointed about not getting to play in the second half. It’s kind of holding them down at halftime, they weren’t real happy. They work hard. I wish people could come out here and see how hard they work. We do a lot of things I think a lot of people don’t do and they just don’t get to play in the second half.”
Behind Price, who last week rushed for a career-high 251 yards and three touchdowns, the Patriots went down the field on five plays, the mighty-mite junior back scoring from 30 yards out. Price had 67 yards on the drive and finished with nine carries for 136 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season in six starts.
That was a harbinger of things to come, as Independence rolled up three more touchdowns in the first quarter, a 35-yard pitch-and-catch from Logan Phalin to Trey Bowers, their fifth of the season, and two touchdown runs – 3 and 41 yards – from Goodson, who returned to the fold after a baseball event last week.
If you want to know what kind of night it was for Man, witness the second Goodson touchdown, when a Man defender mentioned how good Goodson was when coming off the field.
That caught the ear of an assistant, who chewed the player out for saying an opposing player was good while on the field.
Goodson was, in fact, good and he finished with 201 yards rushing and three touchdowns, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season in five games. Or, more precisely, under three full games when you factor in the missed quarters since his team is now beating opponents by an average of 58.3-11. It is his third 1,000-yard season of his career and he now has 18 rushing touchdowns.
The Patriots equaled season highs in both points and rushing yards (553) and they had 641 yards of total offense.
Independence added four more touchdowns in the second, Price scoring twice and Goodson and Tyler Linkswiler once each to make it 54-7. Man had scored on a 20-yard run by Jayden Brumfield.
In the second half Colten Caron (54 yards), Colton Miller (16 yards) and J.D.Monroe (25 yards) added touchdown runs. It was the first rushing touchdowns of the year for all three, though Caron had two receiving touchdowns last week against Midland Trail.
The adage that Independence is a one-player team has become worn considering the offensive explosion of the last two weeks by Price on Friday, quarterback Logan Phalin last week and the fact just about everyone has contributed.
“With Atticus out of the Midland Trail game, I think we really proved how deep we are,” Price said. “Everybody said we were a one-man team with Atticus, and we couldn’t be any good without him. I think we are proving differently.”
Still, there is the point that the one thing this team hasn’t done is play a complete game.
“We just have to practice as hard as we can on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and be as prepared as we can,” said tight end/linebacker Braxton McKinney. “There’s nothing like playing a football game to get you prepared. There’s no conditioning you can do that can prepare you like playing in a game. We just have to stick through it and get as ready as we can be.”
The Patriots starters may get that wish of playing deep into a game next week when they travel to No. 5 Nicholas County, which was off Friday after its game at Westside was scratched earlier Friday.
M070 0—7
I2628146—74
First quarter
I – Judah Price 30 run (Atticus Goodson kick), 9:28
I – Trey Bowers 35 pass from Logan Phalin (kick failed), 6:59
I – A. Goodson 3 run (pass failed), 4:44
I – A. Goodson 41 run (Goodson kick), 4:23
Second quarter
I – Price 2 run (Cyrus Goodson pass from Phalin), 11:56
I – A. Goodson 10 run (Goodson kick), 7:38
M – Jayden Brumfield 20 run (Jaxon Tipton kick), 5:13
I – Price 41 run (Kick failed), 4:08
I – Tyler Linkswiler 6 run (Goodson kick)
Third quarter
I – Colten Caron 54 run (Goodson kick), 8:35
I – Colton Miller 16 run (Goodson kick), 3:35
Fourth quarter
I – J.D. Monroe 25 run (Goodson kick), kick failed), 8:39